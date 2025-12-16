Above, top row from left, Laurie Mecier-Brochu and Keith Ard; bottom row from left, Matthew Melinger and Kimberly Cocotos

Industry reports examining the luxury real estate market have shown that there are two tracks unfolding as we head into the new year–balance and a slowing pace of price appreciation in some markets while others continue to see intense competition. Both scenarios present opportunities for agents, but only if you know how to seize them.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, “Upping Your Game: How to Compete Amid the New Rules of Luxury Real Estate,” brokers and agents will discuss how you can build and diversify your business by tapping into the lucrative luxury arena.

The virtual educational event will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

Heading up this session will be:

Laurie Mecier-Brochu, CEO & Partner, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Keith Ard, President, REMAX Gold

Kimberly Cocotos, Senior Vice President, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Matthew Melinger, Dual Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Brown Harris Stevens

“A luxury advisor distinguishes themselves through exceptional service and a network of connections that span both local and cross‑market relationships, ensuring every aspect of the transaction is seamless,” said Mecier-Brochu. “Luxury clients value innovation and a highly curated experience tailored specifically to them, and while processes can be automated, relationships cannot.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

