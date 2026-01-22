People across the country look forward to retirement—not just as a break from the daily routine of work, but as a chance to embrace a new lifestyle. For many, that means moving to a new place for a change of pace.

United Van Lines’ study of movers in 2025 found that 13.86% of people who relocated moved for their retirement. While this is less than those who moved to be closer to family (29.13%) or for their jobs (25.92%), it’s more than the 9.54% that moved for lifestyle and the 3.22% that moved for improved cost of living.

Common threads of retirement migration relate to tax benefits, cost of living, environment and entertainment.

Here are the top states people moved to for retirement in 2025, according to United Van Lines:

Florida (29.80%)

Florida topping the list of retirement states is really no surprise, due to a couple of pretty well-known reasons.

Right off the bat, the state has no income, estate or inheritance taxes on residents, and a lower cost of living. Turbotax actually ranks Florida as No. 5 on the list of states with the lightest tax burden. There’s also the other obvious reason: The climate. Florida is as far south as it comes in the U.S., with hot, sunny weather across the whole state. This is coupled with a plethora of entertainment options: beaches, golf courses, national parks, resorts and amusement parks galore.

In addition, due to years of retirement migration to the state, Florida has a well-established retirement-based community. In fact, AARP states that there are over 500 55-plus communities across The Sunshine State. Someone moving to the state within their retirement years will find many peers in the same situation to build community with.

Delaware (27.90%)

Delaware rightfully comes in second on the list of retirement in-migration for its own lengthy list of tax benefits for retirees.

The state boasts no sales tax, no tax on Social Security and no estate or inheritance tax. A SmartAssest study also notes that Delaware has some of the lowest property taxes in the U.S. In addition, the state has a retirement income exclusion, where residents age 60 and up can exclude up to $12,500 of pension and retirement income from state taxes. TurboTax also ranks Delaware No. 6 on the list of states with the lightest tax burden.

The proximity to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Baltimore—areas with rich histories in addition to significant cultures and options for entertainment—is also a good selling point for retirees.

For many from the Northeast wishing to stay near family while reaping retirement benefits, Delaware is a strong option.

Wyoming (27.80%)

Wyoming has the typical tax benefits that attract retirees: no income (including 401k, IRA or pension incomes), inheritance or estate tax. In fact, TurboTax ranks Wyoming as No. 2 for states with the lightest tax burden.

What may be even more attractive is the landscape. For the outdoorsy and adventurous, Wyoming is the place to retire. A large chunk of Yellowstone National Park resides in the state, coupled with a plethora of other public lands and national parks. Fans of hiking, fishing, skiing (12 ski areas call the state home) and hunting will find plenty to do here.

Wyoming also boasts a lower crime rate than many states across the country. According to USAFacts, the state’s violent crime rate in 2024 was 43.4% lower than the national average, and the property crime rate was 30% lower.

Lastly, Wyoming also offers a lot of privacy to residents due to its wide open spaces and more rural communities.

Arizona (25.70%)

Arizona has that beloved hot and sunny climate like Florida—but with the added bonus of dry air rather than constant humidity—that makes it a solid retirement option.

With slightly less tax benefits than others, Arizona still has some of those that are most commonly sought out: No taxes on Social Security, inheritance or estates, and some of the lowest property taxes in the country, according to the previously mentioned SmartAssest study. Arizona does charge income tax, but it is at a lower rate than most of the country, according to the Tax Foundation. The cost of living is also lower than many others across the nation, given its Southwestern location.

Arizona is another state for those who get their entertainment from the outdoors. Namely, the state boasts one of the seven wonders of the world in the Grand Canyon. Besides that, there are plenty of opportunities for activities such as biking and golfing.

South Carolina (25.10%)

While not as hot as Florida and Arizona, the coastal Southern state of South Carolina is still attractive climate-wise to retirees looking to stay warm. For the beach-going retirees, South Carolina is also a highly attractive state.

In terms of tax benefits, South Carolina doesn’t tax Social Security, and allows retirees (or anyone 65 and up) to deduct up to $10,000 in other retirement income. Property taxes also reside on the lower end of the spectrum. The state also offers a Homestead Exemption that can save eligible homeowners (65 and up, totally disabled or legally blind who have lived in the state for at least one year) up to $50,000 on their home’s fair market value for property taxes.

Hilton Head Island offers plenty of entertainment in beaches, resorts and parks, including what AARP details as more than two dozen championship golf courses. Myrtle Beach is another popular area for entertainment with beaches, parks and resorts, plus Grand Strand also boasts more than 90 golf courses.

Maine (22.10%)

For those from New England wishing to stay close to family while looking for an attractive place to retire, Maine is a great option.

Maine offers similar benefits to a couple states on the list, including no Social Security tax, directions for pension incomes and low crime rates. The state also has a Property Tax Stabilization Program that allows those 65 and up to freeze taxes on their homestead, as well as a tax deferral program for the same age group.

Maine is primarily known for its current and historical arts scene, with many famous painters such as Frederic Church and Thomas Cole having once painted landscapes of the state, and many museums and events showcasing art both old and new. Additionally, the state is full of a lot of history beyond art, including the first chartered town in the U.S.: York.

The environment is also attractive, with what the state reports as 17 million acres of forestland, 436,064 acres of state and national parks, 3,500 miles of coastline and over 2,000 coastal islands. As a northern state, Maine is also home to more than 25 ski areas.