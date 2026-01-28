Above, Lacey Conway

HomeServices of America has announced that Lacey Conway has been named President of Long & Foster Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage and a HomeServices of America company serving the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Conway will partner closely with Patrick Bain, CEO and president of The Long & Foster Companies, to support the brokerage’s strategic priorities, drive growth, enhance agent and manager support frameworks and deepen collaboration across the HomeServices of America leadership team, the company noted.

Long & Foster is one of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages, with more than 6,000 agents serving areas from North Carolina to New Jersey, including Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Conway brings more than 20 years of real estate leadership experience and a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing brokerages, the company says. Most recently, she served in senior leadership at Compass, where she led merger and acquisition strategy following its purchase of Latter & Blum, a premier Gulf South real estate brokerage she guided as CEO for more than five years.

Under Conway’s leadership, Latter & Blum, one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the region, with more than 3,000 agents and multi-billion-dollar annual sales, expanded its market presence across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

“Lacey is a highly recognized and respected industry leader with deep operational expertise and a strong track record of building durable, high-performing organizations,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her experience leading through growth, investing in people and navigating market complexity fully aligns with our value proposition of empowering local operating companies with our unified suite of brokerage, mortgage, title, escrow and insurance services.”

“Lacey’s career reflects a deep, personal understanding of what it takes to succeed in real estate,” said Bain. “She has walked in the shoes of agents, managers and leaders, and she brings a people-first leadership style that aligns with our core values. Both her unique perspective and experience will be a tremendous asset to Long & Foster.”

“I am delighted to join an organization in the midst of such a positive trajectory,” adds Conway. “HomeServices has been the definitive national leader in providing a full suite of services under one umbrella, truly empowering their local companies with an unparalleled offer to its customers.”

Conway began her real estate career within her family-founded firm, Latter & Blum, where she last served as CEO. Her career has been defined by a hands-on understanding of brokerage operations, culture-driven growth and strategic business development, experience that strongly aligns with HomeServices of America’s commitment to agent success and market leadership.

“The addition of Lacey to the Long & Foster leadership team reflects our continued focus on attracting exceptional talent and strengthening leadership across our companies,” Kelly added. “We are confident that her vision, discipline and passion for empowering agents will further elevate Long & Foster’s performance and contribute meaningfully to the success of HomeServices of America as a whole.”

Conway holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of New Orleans, a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

For more information visit https://www.longandfoster.com/ or www.homeservices.com.