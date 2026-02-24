For agents, maintaining and strengthening client relationships is essential, especially in today’s market, where inventory constraints and affordability pressures make repeat and referral business more important than ever. That’s why the right partners and tools matter.

A home inspection partner can play a powerful role in that equation. Results from RISMedia’s and Pillar To Post’s latest home inspection survey show that agents are looking for more than one-time service. They want a partner who builds confidence during the transaction and supports the relationship long after closing.

One of the most compelling findings from this year’s survey was the strong demand for tools that help agents stay connected beyond the transaction. In fact, 91.9% of respondents said having online reports accessible to both agents and homeowners after closing would be a valuable way to stay in touch.

The insight is clear: An inspection can be more than a milestone in the transaction. With ongoing access to reports through tools like the Pillar To Post HomePage (a personalized portal that houses all the reports), the inspection becomes a long-term resource—helping homeowners manage maintenance while giving agents a natural, value-driven reason to check in.

This year’s results also reinforced what hasn’t changed since RISMedia and Pillar To Post conducted a similar survey in 2019. When ranking what matters most in a trusted inspection partner, agents again placed report quality and the inspector’s communication style at the top—specifically the ability to deliver findings in a calm, non-alarmist manner.

As one agent respondent shared, “I like a narrative report with full explanations and tons of pictures for the consumers in order to make informed decisions based on the findings of a home inspection, whether to negotiate for problems found or just to decide if they can handle the responsibility of buying this property.”

In real estate, how findings are communicated matters just as much as what is found. Two inspectors may uncover the same issues, but the one who explains them clearly, professionally, and without unnecessary alarm is the one who agents trust to help protect the buyer relationship. Pillar To Post inspectors are specifically trained to deliver findings with clarity and composure, the company noted.

Convenience is another growing expectation. Nearly 80% of respondents said it is extremely or very important to be able to schedule an inspection immediately—by phone, text, or online—without waiting for a callback. In today’s fast-moving transactions, delays create stress and friction for both agents and clients. Pillar To Post says tools like its Online Booking system help keep deals moving smoothly.

The survey also confirmed that referrals remain the dominant way inspectors earn business. Ninety percent of agents said they chose a home inspector by referral. Trust spreads agent-to-agent, and consistent experiences build lasting loyalty. Agents aren’t just recommending an inspector—they’re attaching their reputation to the experience.

Ultimately, the survey highlights three must-haves for earning “go-to” status: High-quality, easy-to-understand reports; calm, confidence-building communication; and seamless convenience, including scheduling and post-closing access. The best inspection partner is one who simplifies the process, protects the client relationship and supports long-term trust that drives future business, according to the survey.

“Today’s agents need partners who think beyond the transaction,” said Charles Furlough, Pillar To Post CEO. “At Pillar To Post, our Ultimate Home Inspection strengthens relationships, not just completes a checklist. By combining clear communication, industry-leading reporting and tools like our Pillar To Post HomePage experience, we help Realtors® deliver lasting value to their clients—and that’s what builds businesses for the long term.”

Thank you to everyone who shared their insights.

For more information about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, visit pillartopost.com.