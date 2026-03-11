Above, Merri Jo Cowen



After nearly two decades leading Stellar MLS, CEO Merri Jo Cowen is transitioning into a full-time leadership role at Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), the organization’s global MLS advisory subsidiary.

Cowen will focus on expanding UCO’s international consulting efforts, working with real estate organizations to develop and modernize MLS systems and practices worldwide. As part of the transition, Shayne Fairley, currently COO, will step into the CEO role.

“While my focus is shifting, I’m not leaving the industry or the mission that has guided my work at Stellar MLS,” Cowen said. “This transition allows me to dedicate my attention to scaling UCO’s impact while remaining deeply connected to the lessons and values shaped through MLS leadership.”

In her role, Cowen will continue to advance UCO’s international consulting work and guide real estate professionals in building and modernizing MLS systems and practices worldwide.

“This is a planned and thoughtful transition, which ensures continuity and momentum for our customers and staff,” said Cowen, who will collaborate with Fairley and the Stellar team in an advisory capacity. “Stellar MLS is strong and well-positioned, and Shayne is more than ready to step forward and guide our organization into its next chapter.

UCO was launched in 2024 to provide advisory services to organizations seeking to strengthen MLS infrastructure and professional standards. The organization works with real estate groups at different stages of MLS development and has established relationships with international partners including CEPI, FIABCI and CILA.

In addition to these collaborations, UCO has been selected by the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) India as an advisor to help establish a scalable MLS framework across the country.

“UCO is at the intersection of global collaboration and MLS evolution,” said Cowen. “Around the world, there is a growing demand for greater transparency, structure, and trust in real estate. Many of these markets are working to address challenges we’ve already navigated. Through cooperation and shared standards, the work emerging through UCO reflects where the industry is headed and aligns closely with the principles that have guided my career.”

Cowen has led Stellar MLS since 2008, guiding it through a period of transformational growth and modernization. Under her leadership, the organization expanded its customer base to become the largest MLS in Florida and Puerto Rico and the third largest in the U.S.

She also led the MLS through a rebranding effort in 2019 and has serves in leadership roles across the industry, including on the board of FIABCI-USA. In January 2026, she was appointed as a representative to the FIABCI International General Assembly.

Fairley joined Stellar MLS in 2005 and has held roles across multiple departments, including training, compliance, data services and operations. He was names COO in 2017.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Merri Jo for nearly two decades and have learned so much from her leadership both strategically and personally. She leads with vision and heart, and that balance of strong leadership and authentic care is part of what has made Stellar so successful – and something I hope to emulate,” said Fairley. “Her deep understanding of the MLS will be a tremendous benefit to international markets as she takes on an expanded role with UCO, and I look forward to watching her continued success.”

“Across the real estate industry, this moment should reinforce a sense of stability, clarity, and confidence,” said Cowen. “Leadership transitions, when done thoughtfully and with intent, are designed to protect the organization and its customers while ensuring continued progress. As our industry continues to be more collaborative, data-driven, and increasingly global, organizations that remain adaptive and embrace those principles will be best positioned to lead and serve.”

For more information, visit www.stellarmls.com.