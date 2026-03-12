PropStream announced the launch of Dialer Campaigns, now the third offering available within the PropStream ecosystem alongside its Email and Postcard campaigns. This addition transforms its Click-to-Dial feature into a fully structured outbound calling workflow built directly into the platform.

With the new feature, PropStream says real estate professionals are able to organize and manage property-based dialing campaigns provided by third-party providers directly inside the platform. Instead of making individual calls or switching between tools, users can create list-based calling campaigns, track their progress in real time, document conversations with full property context and automatically sync activity back to the property records for streamlined follow-up and reporting.

“The introduction of Dialer Campaigns reinforces our commitment to allowing customers to search, identify, and connect to prospects, making outbound marketing outreach simple and easy to manage,” said PropStream President Brian Tepfer. “With Dialer, Email, and Postcard campaigns available in PropStream, users can quickly run multi-channel marketing from a single unified workspace, so investors and agents can focus on conversations that move deals forward.”

In addition to Dialer Campaigns, PropStream says it has enhanced the overall Campaigns dashboard experience, aiming to deliver clearer performance visibility and campaign progress metrics to support solo operators and collaborative teams alike.

