Lamacchia Realty announced that Lioce Properties Group, based in Milford, Massachusetts, has joined the company following a merger finalized earlier this week. The move expands Lamacchia Realty’s presence in the South Metrowest and Worcester County markets.

“I’m so beyond excited to finally have an office in South Metrowest, and to be able to do it not only in Milford, which is the perfect hub for that entire region, but especially with Josh (Lioce, founder of Lioce Properties Group) makes me even more grateful,” said Anthonly Lamacchia, founder, CEO and broker of Lamacchia Realty. “I’ve known Josh for more than 20 years and I’ve always been impressed with his business in that area and I’m excited to have him and all the great agents, many of whom have been with him for many years, now a part of Lamacchia Realty.”

Lioce Properties Group was founded in 2003 by Lioce and his wife and business partner, Julie Lioce. According to the company, Lioce Properties Group has been the top-performing team in the Milford market since 2005. The team has served buyers and sellers throughout the Greater Milford area for more than two decades and was most recently affiliated with Keller Williams after previously working as an independent brokerage. Several agents will continue operating independently under Lamacchia Realty, while others will remain part of Loice’s team.

Lioce said the decision to join Lamacchia Realty was based on shared priorities around growth, technology and client service.

“As our company continued to grow, it became clear that aligning with a larger organization that shares our values around service, technology and agent support would allow us to scale in ways that benefit both our clients and our team,” said Lioce. “Lamacchia Realty has built an impressive platform and culture, and this partnership allows us to combine our strong local presence with the resources of a nationally recognized brand.”

In addition to Lioce, one staff member, Denise Schube, and 12 agents joined Lamacchia Realty, including: Steven Borges, Bobby Capuzziello, Dyanna Cowie, Rose Ann Fitzpatrick, Stacy Landucci Jones, Elena Martinez, Daniela Odell, Melissa Pica, Mark Rizoli, Marcos Rodriguez, Abram Rosenfeld and Kelly Vinha.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Lioce Properties Group to Lamacchia Realty. They’ve built a reputation for being trusted advisors who get results, while always putting their clients first,” said Lamacchia Realty Regional Sales Manager, Michelle Wesson. “With the remarkable growth we’re experiencing across Worcester County, bringing on talented groups like Lioce Properties is a big part of our continued momentum. I’m confident they’re going to thrive here, and we’re proud to have them as part of the Lamacchia Realty family.”

Lamacchia Realty stated that the transition will not affect current clients or transactions, and the company will work with the incoming agents to integrate its training, technology and marketing systems.

The merger marks Lamacchia Realty’s 12th acquisition in New England in the past two and a half years. Previous acquisitions include brokerages in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as the company continues to expand its presence throughout the region.

For more information, visit lamacchiarealty.com.