The “Bank of Mom & Dad” is playing an increasingly powerful role in the next generation’s path to homeownership. A new study released today by Veterans United Home Loans shows about 6 in 10 parents (59%) have provided or plan to provide financial assistance to help their child buy a home.

The survey by the VA home loan lender highlights a growing trend: Families are stepping in to help overcome affordability challenges in today’s housing market. That support is especially common among the military community, with 68% of Veterans and service members saying they have helped or plan to help, compared with 49% of civilians, according to the survey.

The findings point to a housing landscape where many parents see financial support not just as generous, but increasingly necessary.

“Today’s affordability challenges are making it harder for many younger buyers to get a foothold in the housing market,” said Chris Birk, vice president of Mortgage Insight at Veterans United. “For some families, that means stepping in where they can to help bridge gaps around upfront costs or qualification hurdles, even if it means stretching their own finances or making sacrifices elsewhere.”

Down payments top the list



Helping with a down payment is the most common reason parents step in, cited by 43% of respondents. Another 37% said they want to help their child qualify for a mortgage, while 33% pointed to covering closing costs.

The results underscore two of the biggest barriers to homeownership: saving enough cash upfront and meeting lending requirements. But many parents are also thinking long term. A third (33%) said they want to help their child build equity and long-term wealth, while 27% aim to reduce monthly payments. One-quarter (25%) said they want to help their child purchase a home in a better neighborhood or school district.

How parents are providing support

Parents are using a wide range of strategies to support their children, with direct financial contributions leading the way:



33% have provided or plan to provide a down payment contribution

30% are gifting cash

30% are paying off debt to improve buying readiness

27% are assisting with closing costs

27% are allowing children to live at home to save

25% are covering furnishings or home improvements

23% are paying moving expenses

In many cases, that assistance comes with no strings attached. Among parents who have helped or plan to help, 57% say the support is a gift, while 20% say it is a loan and 23% describe it as a combination of both.

Big dollars, bigger commitments



The financial stakes are often significant. Thirty percent of parents say they have contributed or expect to contribute between $25,000 and $49,999, while 23% plan to give between $50,000 and $99,999. Another 12% expect to contribute between $100,000 and $199,999, with smaller shares planning even larger amounts.

To fund that support, parents are tapping a variety of resources:

65% are using checking or cash accounts

50% are drawing from investment accounts

35% are leveraging home equity

32% are using retirement accounts

27% are relying on inheritance or trust funds

Some parents are taking an even more direct role in the homebuying process. Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) have co-signed or plan to co-sign a mortgage. Another 17% have purchased or plan to purchase a home outright for their child, and the same share have provided or plan to provide a private loan.

“At the end of the day, this is about families working together to navigate a challenging market,” Birk said. “For parents who are in a position to help, it can be a powerful way to open the door to homeownership sooner and set up their children with a stronger financial foundation for the future.”

For more information visit https://www.veteransunited.com/.