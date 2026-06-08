Brands By Integra has announced the appointment of Dan Firda as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Firda joins the organization following his tenure as national vice president of Franchise Growth at Compass International Holdings where he played a key role in driving franchise growth, retention and strategic expansion initiatives.

As part of a planned leadership transition, founder and current CEO Jim D’Amico will assume the role of chairman. In this position, according to a release, D’Amico will continue to provide long-term strategic guidance while Firda takes responsibility for day-to-day operations and the company’s continued expansion efforts.

Firda brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the real estate industry to the role. During his time with Compass International Holdings/Anywhere, he led the organization’s growth consultant team, focusing on franchise retention, business development and franchise success. Under his leadership, the company achieved a 96% franchise renewal rate between 2018 and 2025 while overseeing several of the largest franchise mergers in the organization’s history, according to the release.

“Dan Firda is a generational talent in real estate brokerage growth, and his track record of scaling operations while maintaining elite franchise retention levels speaks for itself,” said D’Amico. “We started this company with just two agents in Massachusetts, and today we stand as a 2,000-agent company that is generating over $3 billion in sales volume. As our industry undergoes massive consolidation, Dan’s expertise in servant leadership and institutional growth makes him the perfect leader to pilot our next chapter.”

Brands By Integra operates prominent Century 21 and Coldwell Banker affiliates across multiple markets while also offering integrated mortgage, insurance and property management services. According to the release, Firda’s appointment reflects the company’s focus on increasing market density, advancing technology initiatives and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

“I am incredibly honored to join Brands By Integra during such a transformative era for residential real estate,” said Firda. “Jim D’Amico has built an extraordinary culture that successfully blends a family-first environment with institutional-grade scale. My primary objective is to preserve this incredible momentum, unlock new value for our franchise partners, and aggressively drive our growth infrastructure forward into the company’s next phase.”

For more information, visit www.brandsbyintegra.com.