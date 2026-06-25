Above, from left, Rick Haase, Tara Brown, David Howell and Whitney LaCosta

The dizzying pace and scale of industry consolidation has left some brokers eager to take advantage of the trend, and some concerned about the implications for their business—and the future of the industry.

Real estate experts will weigh the pros and cons of consolidation from every angle, whether you’re acquiring, being acquired or holding steady, in an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled, “Consolidation: Pros, Cons and What It Means for the Future of Residential Real Estate,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 3:30-4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature four industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate

Tara Brown, CEO, Peerage Realty Partners

David Howell, executive vice president and chief information officer for Corcoran McEnearney

Whitney LaCosta, president of Howard Hanna | Coach Realtors

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!