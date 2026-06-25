Above, from left, Rick Murr and Curran Scarlata

United Finds Its Rhythm in Nashville

Rick Murr

Co-Owner

Curran Scarlata

Co-Owner

United Real Estate Middle TN

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

UnitedRealEstateMiddleTN.com

Region served: Nashville and surrounding counties

Years in real estate: Rick Murr: 16; Curran Scarlata: 12

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 71

Keys to continued growth and success:

Curran Scarlata: Consistent communication and building strong relationships.

Rick Murr: Creating a model that truly aligns with agents and supports how they want to run their businesses.

Favorite part of working in real estate:

CS: Watching our agents achieve their personal goals and understanding the different paths they take to get there.

RM: Seeing people win and knowing we played a small part in that success.

How did you originally come together to form a brokerage?

RM: Curran was moving to Middle Tennessee and called me about a listing I had. He and his wife ended up purchasing that home, and through the process, we realized our values aligned. He joined the brokerage I was part of; we formed a team and, over time, that relationship grew into co-owning United Real Estate Middle TN.

CS: I come from a business and finance background and have a strong understanding of technology. Rick has a lot of big ideas, and I know how to organize, execute and bring those ideas to life. At some point, we said, “Let’s team up and see what we can build together.”

As co-owners, how do you divide responsibilities—and why has your partnership been an advantage?

RM: We’re two very different personalities, which has turned out to be synergistic. We recognize each other’s strengths and weaknesses and operate accordingly. I do a lot of the training and tend to be more of the dreamer, while Curran is very analytical and helps ground those ideas in reality. It’s a great balance.

CS: Rick is deeply focused on the agent experience, and he keeps me informed if there’s an opportunity we need to address. We have standing business meetings twice a month and stay in constant communication throughout the week. What really makes the partnership work is our ability to have honest conversations, even about tough topics, and the fact that we lead from the same place with a shared vision for what we’re trying to build.

How does being part of United help you execute your vision, and what excites you most about the future?

RM: United gives us the best of both worlds. Just like we offer our agents independence, United allows us to operate our business the way we want while still benefiting from the scale of a national brand. The tools, like LeadBoost, SmartDollar and the broader Financial Wellness Program, are huge advantages. Just as important are the relationships we’ve built with other United broker/owners across the country. That collaboration and shared learning have been incredibly valuable.

You’ve grown during a very challenging market. What’s driven that growth?

RM: Staying closely engaged with our agents by listening, responding quickly and adapting to their needs. Our value proposition is centered on helping agents grow. When they grow, we grow and, ultimately, clients benefit as well.

CS: We put a strong emphasis on understanding each agent’s personal goals and helping them navigate changing market conditions. That means intentional training, one-on-one conversations and ongoing guidance tailored to each individual’s business.

Why do agents choose to affiliate with your firm, and how do you sustain that momentum?

CS: We actively involve our current agents in growth by asking them to refer like-minded professionals. Agents are drawn to us because we genuinely care about them, but we also provide accountability and a collaborative culture. As far as momentum goes, I tend to focus more on overall business growth, while Rick concentrates on retention. Again, our different strengths complement each other well.

How does your culture influence growth, and how do agents experience it day to day?

CS: Culture is intrinsic to who we are. Our agents know we care about them, not just professionally, but personally. Locally, our mission is to support Middle Tennessee agents with their professional goals so they have the freedom to live out their dreams and serve other people. This shows up through our training programs, social gatherings and opportunities for agents to connect beyond just business. We also value family. Each month, we host a “Family Time” session to recognize not only professional wins, but meaningful moments in our agents’ lives outside of real estate. It’s a truly collaborative environment.

When recruiting experienced agents, what tells you they’ll be a good fit?

CS: I look closely at attitude and mindset: how they view their business and whether they take ownership of it. We’re a very positive, forward-looking organization, so cultural fit matters. Not every agent is right for us, and that’s okay. Integrity, a growth mindset and a commitment to serving clients well are the non-negotiables.

Once agents join, how quickly do you know if it’s going to work?

RM: We usually have a sense fairly quickly. We begin with a solid education process to ensure they’re starting off on the right foot. We also schedule one-on-ones early to explain what sets our brokerage apart and walk them through all the tools available as part of United. Just as important, we listen carefully to their feedback and engagement throughout that process.

What’s the top concern you’re hearing from agents right now?

RM: Consistency and specifically, where their next transaction is coming from. Real estate is a relationship business, so we focus heavily on teaching database management, CRM usage and increasing meaningful conversations with past, present and future clients. By leveraging relationships intentionally, agents can build more predictable income and sustainable year-over-year growth.

For more information, visit https://www.GrowWithUnited.com.