Above, from left, F. Duffy Hanna, Larry Flick V, Reneé Gonzalez, Jes Fields and Willie Miranda

From mortgage to title, leading brokerages continue to expand revenue opportunities by ramping up core-service offerings–but getting agents to adopt a full-service mentality can be a challenge.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., brokers will discuss strategies for successful full-service integration and why it’s more critical than ever in today’s market environment.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled “Full-Service Integration: The Time Is Now,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4:00-4:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Duffy Hanna, President, Howard Hanna Financial Services

Larry Flick, V, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach and The Trident Group

Reneé Gonzales, VP Integrated Experiences, HomeServices of America

Jes Fields, Chief Commercial Officer, Cinch Home Services



Willie Miranda, Broker/Owner, Miranda Real Estate Group, Inc.

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!