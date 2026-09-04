Realty ONE Group Unlimited announced a new expansion of its South-Central Pennsylvania operations through the integration of Realty ONE Group Generations into the Unlimited brand family.

The brokerage now includes 100 real estate professionals serving Lancaster, York and the surrounding counties. As part of the transition, the York and Shrewsbury office locations will remain fully operational under the Realty ONE Group Unlimited banner, the company said.

According to a release, Glenda Kane, Alex Kane and Aaron Pendergast, founders of Realty ONE Group Generations, will lead The Glenda Kane Team within Realty ONE Group Unlimited. The company says this move allows the team to focus more fully on client service and team growth, and plan to continue to operate and expand their property management company, Hulson Homes.

“Bringing Realty ONE Group Generations under the Unlimited umbrella is a natural next step in strengthening our overall regional network,” said Greg Bardell, owner of Realty ONE Group Unlimited and a regional director for Realty ONE Group, who oversees more than 65 franchise locations as regional executive director throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Caribbean regions.

“Glenda and her team have built an exceptional foundation in York. Leveraging our broader regional resources allows us to deliver superior tech tools, high-tier operational support and aggressive consumer programs, such as our proprietary CertainSale guaranteed sale program, giving both our agents and clients a distinct market advantage,” he added

The release noted that incoming agents from Generations will gain access to Unlimited’s technology stack, administrative infrastructure and listing solutions designed to guarantee seller equity and deliver flexible options in dynamic markets.

“This transition allows us to focus 100% of our energy on doing what we love most: serving our real estate clients.” said Glenda Kane. “Partnering directly with Greg and the Realty ONE Group Unlimited team gives our agents and clients direct access to broader regional reach, stronger marketing programs like CertainSale and top-tier support.”

For more information, visit www.rogunlimited.com.