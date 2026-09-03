Designed with the modern agent in mind, HomeSmart offers a suite of tools that streamline every aspect of the real estate business—combining robust functionality, intuitive design and real-time insights to keep real estate professionals ahead of the competition.



Building on that foundation, HomeSmart is integrating AI into its proprietary tech stack, adding new AI tools into its RealSmart Broker and RealSmart Agent platforms that are intended to automate and improve transaction processes from end-to-end.



“AI is intended to problem-solve, to improve productivity for both agents and brokers,” says HomeSmart Vice President of Product and Development Gina Ippolito. “Our goal has always been to remove manual, repetitive processes from marketing and transactions so agents and brokers can focus on relationship-building and their business.”



In line with the firm’s founding vision of offering practical, cutting-edge tech and tools, the company casts the effort as an extension of the model it launched rather than a reaction to the industry’s AI moment.



Stripping manual, repetitive steps out of marketing and transactions has been the goal from the beginning, says Ippolito, and AI is the newest tool for the job—aimed at productivity and efficiency on both the agent and broker side.



“A lot of agent and staff time is spent uploading and sorting documents,” says Ippolito. “HomeSmart’s proprietary AI language model automates those tasks—so our service teams have more time to focus on assisting agents in other areas, and agents themselves gain back time to spend with clients and building their business.”



For agents, the pitch starts with a single upload. Rather than keying in data by hand, an agent will be able to drop a contract into RealSmart Agent, then let the system extract transactional data and handle the rest.



The platform is also designed to catch problems before a file moves forward and prompt the agent to fix it on the spot, sending documents out for e-signature without leaving the system.



Brokers, meanwhile, stand to see their review pile shrink. Instead of examining every upload, they would receive only the documents and fields that genuinely require attention.



“Traditionally, brokers are reviewing basically everything that gets uploaded, and so we’re trying to let AI minimize that task,” says Ippolito. The system routes only the items that need a broker’s eye “versus documents and fields that are just routine paperwork.”



The roadmap runs past the file room, as HomeSmart is also developing tools that summarize offers and transaction documents, with a plan to carry the automation through closing—reading settlement statements, handling distribution and sending commission payments electronically and instantly.



These features remain in testing, with a broader rollout targeted for later this year. Automated document reading and filing are expected to arrive first, while smarter broker review continues to take shape.



For more information, visit https://homesmart.com/join/real-estate-agent-technology.