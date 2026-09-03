PropStream and BatchDialer have announced their attendance at SIPNOC 2026 in Herndon, Virginia. The team will be attending from September 15-16 at the Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel.

According to a release, the 15th annual SIP Network Operators Conference (SIPNOC 2026), hosted by the SIP Forum, focuses on deploying SIP-based technology and on critical communications security. Key topics include the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN to mitigate robocalls, caller ID spoofing solutions, and the transition to All-IP infrastructure. The event also addresses emerging issues such as branded calling, regulatory developments, and AI-powered phone fraud mitigation.

The company invites attendees to learn how PropStream and BatchDialer can be paired to increase lead quality and streamline cold-calling campaigns and strike up a conversation with their representatives, Vice President of Operations Nik DeFrance and Director of Telecom Operations Ben Self.

Attendees interested in connecting with DeFrance Self during the event may also contact partners@propstream.com to coordinate a meeting.

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