PropStream has announced that its team will attend, exhibit and speak at REI Tech Unlocked 2026, taking place September 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.

According to a release, REI Tech Unlocked is a three-day, implementation-focused event designed to help real estate investors make more informed technology decisions. The conference will bring together founders, product experts, operators, and real estate professionals to compare platforms, address workflow bottlenecks, and develop practical plans they can implement within their businesses.

PropStream invites attendees to stop by the Technology Playground to meet PropStream’s team—including CEO Brian Tepfer. The company noted the team is excited to answer questions and show how PropStream supports users’ entire workflow, from search to transaction.

PropStream notes Burton Alicando, a senior product specialist at PropStream, will also be speaking on the Main Stage in Reunion Ballroom B-C on Sunday, September 20, from 2 -2:45 p.m.

To connect with the PropStream team during the event or schedule a meeting, reach out to partners@propstream.com.

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