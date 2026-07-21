Above, Diana Wall



Windermere Real Estate has named Diana Wall as its first chief growth officer, creating a new executive position as the company plans to accelerate its long-term expansion strategy and broaden opportunities across its brokerage platform.

According to a release, Wall joins Windermere following senior roles including Douglas Elliman, Anywhere Real Estate and REMAX. Over the course of her career, she has earned a reputation for spotting expansion opportunities, building out brokerage networks and steering initiatives spanning franchise development, mergers and acquisitions, market entry and organizational transformation.

“As the industry continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunity ahead while preserving the values and culture that have defined Windermere for more than 50 years,” said Geoff Wood, CEO of Windermere Real Estate. “Diana has spent her career helping respected real estate brands expand, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Windermere notes In her new role, Wall will oversee initiatives designed to support measured, sustainable expansion.

“I have spent my career helping real estate brands identify opportunities, build strong platforms and create lasting growth,” said Wall. “From the moment I began learning more about Windermere, it became clear why the company has continued to thrive for more than five decades. Its reputation, independent brokerage model and deep commitment to its agents and communities create an incredible foundation for what comes next. I’m excited to help build on that legacy and uncover new opportunities ahead.”

California Windermere exec to step down

In a LinkedIn post last week, Pat Shea, president, CEO and broker of record of Windermere Signature Properties in Sacramento and Windermere Southern California, announced he is stepping down from the firm after 15 years at the helm.

“It’s time for me to say farewell to my friends at Lyon/Windermere,” Shea wrote. “My journey was inspirational, educational, collaborative and at times somewhat stressful but always amazing and rewarding.



“I remain eternally grateful for the hard work, loyalty, tremendous support and friendship from our agents, employees, clients and friends throughout Greater Sacramento. Nothing lasts forever though, and I have decided that now is the time to pursue other interests and new adventures,” Shea stated.

For more information, visit windermere.com.