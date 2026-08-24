The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) announced the winners of its Top 100 Black real estate professionals at the NAREB® Top 100 Realtist Royale, a celebration of Black excellence in the real estate Industry.

Among those awarded were individual brokers and agents, teams, residential brokerages, commercial brokerages and developers whose combined production surpassed $5.7 billion in value throughout 2025.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Top 100 awardees,” said Ashley Thomas III, NAREB president. “Their achievements reflect the talent, dedication and determination that Black real estate professionals bring to this industry every day. They embody our unrelenting pursuit of ‘Democracy in Housing,’ and their work is helping build wealth and opportunity in communities across the country.”

Top 10 individual leaders:

Tracy Goins – Keller Williams Preferred Properties ($32,604,975)

Keith James – Keller Williams Capital Properties ($31,629,285)

Rashidah Martin – Keller Williams Preferred Properties ($27,013,478)

Steve White – John L. Scott ($25,000,000)

Monique Slater – Keller Williams Heritage Realty ($24,289,216)

Curt Anderson – Century 21 Judge Fite Company ($20,993,112)

Eric Allen – Chess Real Estate Services ($20,906,200)

Darrell Skillman – Redfin ($20,415,000)

Dr. Zakk Varughese – HomesRX ($20,176,637)

Johnny DeBrito – LIV Sotheby’s International Realty ($18,484,650)

For the complete list, including team leaders, brokerage leaders, developer leaders and commercial leaders, visit https://narebtop100.com.

“These awards recognize the excellence of Black real estate professionals and their profound impact on Black communities across the country,” said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB’s executive director. “We are proud of every honoree. Their dedication and commitment are helping to increase Black homeownership and help consumers build generational wealth, inspiring others throughout the industry. The prestige of the Top 100 Awards continues to grow each year, and it puts a well-deserved spotlight on the men and women who are transforming lives, one transaction at a time.”

Wilson also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the corporate partners and supporters whose contributions made the Realtist Royale possible.

“We couldn’t do this without the generous support of our corporate partners,” Wilson said. “Their commitment to this program helps us celebrate these remarkable professionals and elevate their achievements before the entire industry.”

For more information, visit narebtop100.com.