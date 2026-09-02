Forbes Global Properties has announced its expansion into Lebanon and Syria with the addition of Ascot Real Estate, a Beirut-based real estate brokerage, consultancy and development firm. Founded and led by Patrick Geammal, Ascot Real Estate will be the exclusive representative of Forbes Global Properties throughout the countries.

Ascot Real Estate has built a reputation for representing exceptional properties valued above $2 million throughout Lebanon and Syria since its founding in 1992, according to a release.

“We are delighted to welcome Ascot Real Estate to Forbes Global Properties,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Patrick’s longstanding expertise and Ascot’s reputation for professionalism and discretion make the firm an excellent addition to our global network. Lebanon and Syria are distinctive markets with remarkable opportunities, and we look forward to sharing Ascot’s properties with our global audience.”

“Joining Forbes Global Properties is a natural evolution for Ascot Real Estate as we continue to connect Lebanon and Syria’s extraordinary properties with an increasingly global audience,” said Geammal. “Being part of this international network allows us to introduce our market to a broader community of qualified buyers while ensuring the same level of care and attention in every relationship.”

As a member of the Forbes network, Ascot Real Estate will benefit from the brand’s engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent buyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally, as stated in a release.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.