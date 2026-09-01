REMAX announced on Sept. 1 that Alex Vidal has joined the brand as president. Vidal brings 29 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as brand president of ERA Real Estate, where he was the first Hispanic president of a major national real estate brand.

“Alex understands this business from the ground up and has spent his career helping agents, broker/owners and organizations reach the next level of what’s possible,” said Tamir Poleg, chairman and CEO of Real REMAX Group. “He brings the experience, drive and competitive mindset this moment calls for. Alex will play a central role in turning ambition into action for the global REMAX brand and its network of more than 145,000 agents.”

The news also comes only a few days after ERA named a new president, and only a week after Real formally closed its bid to acquire REMAX.

Vidal began his real estate career at age 19, working as secretary to the president of Keyes Real Estate. Over the years, he’s held multiple on-the-ground positions touching every aspect of real estate including recruiting director, sales manager, sales coach and sales executive at leading firms, including Coldwell Banker Realty, ERA Real Estate, Prudential Real Estate and Keyes.

His passion for developing real estate professionals began early in his career. In 2004, he created TheCloserClub, a coaching program focused on helping agents strengthen their skills and build more productive businesses. Since then, he has coached more than 30,000 real estate professionals.

“I’ve spent my career working alongside agents and broker/owners, understanding their businesses and helping them reach levels they may not have thought possible,” said Vidal. “I’m excited to bring that experience to the REMAX network, learn from the REMAX community and then work alongside them to make sure all our efforts are focused on helping them have their best year yet.”

As president, Vidal will lead the REMAX brand and work closely with its global network of affiliates. He will be responsible for driving growth across all regions, developing services for broker/owners and agents, and shaping the long-term strategic vision of the brand, alongside Real REMAX Group leaders. He will report directly to Poleg.

Vidal’s appointment follows the Aug. 24 closing of the transaction that created Real REMAX Group. He joins other recently named company leaders, including Jenna Rozenblat, Real REMAX Group president, and Amy Somerville, Real REMAX Group chief operating officer.

“REMAX has an incredible story to tell, and I want to make sure we’re telling it in a way that matches the strength of this network,” added Vidal. “As part of Real REMAX Group, we have the opportunity to pair the strength, experience and productivity of this network with technology that can help REMAX agents operate more efficiently, build stronger businesses and spend more time with the people they serve. We’re going to move with purpose, and I’m ready to remind the industry exactly what REMAX brings to real estate.”