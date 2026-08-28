Above, Frank Malpica

ERA Real Estate has announced the appointment of Frank Malpica as president of ERA Real Estate.

An established leader in the ERA® network, and a 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Malpica has spent more than 15 years across virtually every facet of the business, including marketing, product development, brokerage operations, affiliated services, lead generation, business development and franchise growth.

“Frank is a growth leader who understands ERA from the inside out,” said Liz Gehringer, president and CEO, Brands, Compass International Holdings. “He has spent nearly two decades helping shape the ERA brand’s evolution, building meaningful relationships across the network and driving value for our real estate professionals. Frank’s passion for the ERA brand and people-first leadership style make him an ideal choice to lead ERA into its next chapter.”

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Network Growth, Mergers & Acquisitions, where he led strategic expansion efforts that strengthened the brand’s presence across key markets throughout the U.S. and internationally, a release noted. Under his leadership, ERA added billions in sales volume through strategic affiliations, further strengthening the brand’s national footprint and competitive position, the company said.

“I am honored to lead a brand that has been such an important part of my professional journey,” said Malpica. “ERA’s success has always been rooted in its people, its culture and its commitment to helping real estate entrepreneurs thrive. We have tremendous momentum today, and I look forward to working alongside our affiliated brokers, agents and employees to continue delivering the innovation, support and opportunities that fuel their growth and success.”

Malpica succeeds Alex Vidal, who was appointed president of ERA in June 2023 and who Gehringer credited with positioning the company for continued growth.

“We are grateful to Alex Vidal for his leadership and many contributions to ERA,” said Gehringer. “During his tenure, he helped strengthen our brand, champion innovation across the network and position ERA for continued growth. We wish him every success in his next chapter.”

For more information, visit www.ERA.com.