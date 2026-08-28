The latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, released Aug. 28, came in at 51.7 in August 2026, falling from 55.2 in July due to persistent inflation worries and a worsening economic outlook.

“Consumer sentiment confirmed its early month reading, falling about 6% from last month and landing about 11% below a year ago amid continued worries that inflation will remain elevated for the foreseeable future,” said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu. “Sentiment declines in August were seen for all political groups and were particularly acute among Republicans. Moreover, groups who are typically less-equipped to absorb increases in cost of living also exhibited stronger decreases in sentiment, including older consumers, lower- and middle-income consumers, and those with no stock holdings.

“With ongoing policy uncertainty including the Iran conflict, consumers anticipate further increases in gasoline prices both in the short and long run,” added Hsu. “In addition to the pocketbook issues that have been central to consumers’ views of the economy, they are increasingly worried that prospects elsewhere in the economy could be weakening. Expected year-ahead business conditions fell back 10%, along with a 13% drop for the five-year horizon. Any re-escalation of trade tensions will likely exacerbate these trends. This release covers interviews completed between July 28 and August 24.”

Year-ahead inflation expectations ticked down from 4.2% in July to 4.0%. The current reading substantially exceeds the 3.4% seen in February before the Iran conflict began, along with all 2024 readings. Long-run inflation expectations held steady at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, remaining a bit higher than its 2024 range of 2.8% to 3.2%.