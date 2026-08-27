In last week’s Sunday Showcase, we offered The One-Week Kitchen Test to Take Before Renovating. A week earlier we spotlighted How Owners Can Make Kitchens Look Expensive Without Renovating. Here we present the third kitchen segment of the trilogy .

Recent kitchen-based research from Virlo, a short-form video trend intelligence platform, featured smart trash cans with auto-sealing functions, knock-activated dishwashers, smart kitchen sinks, motorized blinds, centralized smart home hubs, automated cooking machines, smart vegetable washing sinks and design-led tech product roundups.

For Mark Stevenson, managing director and product designer at Stoveshield.com, the rising interest in smart kitchen gadgets shows that homeowners want convenience, but he says the real test is whether a product removes friction from daily cooking.

“A useful kitchen gadget should earn the space it takes up,” he says. “If it saves time, reduces mess, improves safety or makes cleaning easier, it can be worth considering. If it only looks clever for the first week and then lives on the counter getting in the way, it is probably clutter in a different form.”

Here are some smart kitchen gadgets worth considering

Smart bins. These are one of the more practical upgrades because waste builds up quickly during cooking. Auto-sealing or touchless designs can reduce mess, smells and repeated contact with dirty surfaces.

Compact appliances used every day. A compact gadget can be useful if it supports a daily routine, such as coffee, breakfast, meal prep or quick cooking. The problem starts when people buy devices for occasional use and leave them on the counter.

Smart lighting and motorized blinds. Lighting and blinds can make kitchens more comfortable, especially in open-plan spaces where people cook, eat, work and gather. These upgrades can improve visibility, reduce glare and make the room feel more usable throughout the day.

Easy-clean cooking accessories. Kitchen tech does not always need to be complex. Products that protect surfaces, reduce splatter or make wiping down the stove area easier can have a bigger daily impact than a high-ticket gadget.

Smart home hubs that simplify routines. Smart hubs can be useful when they bring several systems together, such as lighting, blinds, music, security and appliances. But homeowners should be careful not to overcomplicate simple tasks.

Here are some gadgets that often just add clutter.

Oversized single-use machines. Large gadgets that only perform one job can quickly become a storage problem, especially in small kitchens. Before buying one, homeowners should ask whether it solves a regular problem or simply looks interesting in a video.

Appliances that are difficult to clean. A gadget that saves five minutes during cooking but takes 15 minutes to clean may not be worth it. Cleaning time should always be part of the buying decision.

Tech that sits too close to heat or steam. Countertop gadgets placed near the hob, cooker or kettle can be exposed to heat, grease, water and steam. That can make them harder to clean and potentially shorten their lifespan.

Trend-led products with no clear routine. Some gadgets are exciting because they feel new, but they do not always fit into how people actually cook. If the product does not match the household’s habits, it often becomes another object to move, clean and store.

Before buying a smart kitchen gadget, Stevenson recommends asking these questions:

Will I use this at least several times a week?

Does it save time, reduce mess, or improve safety?

Where will it live when I am not using it?

Is it easy to clean?

Does it make cooking easier, or does it create another task?

“The smartest kitchen is not the one with the most gadgets,” he says. “It is the one where every product has a job, every surface is easy to use and the person cooking does not feel surrounded by things that are in the way.”