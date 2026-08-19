In last week’s Sunday Showcase, we explained How Owners Can Make Kitchens Look Expensive Without Renovating. Here we spotlight a test for new buyers to conduct before undertaking a renovation. After all, the kitchen will be new to them, and better to get a handle on what’s what before spending money on it.

New trend data from Virlo found that kitchen customization, smart storage, hidden appliances, warm interiors and integrated smart technology are driving 2026 home content. The biggest trend was custom kitchen cabinets and smart storage.

For Mark Stevenson, managing director and product designer at Stoveshield.com, the data shows why homeowners should study their daily habits before committing to a renovation.

“People often design the kitchen they wish they had, not the kitchen they actually need,” says Stevenson. “A one-week test is useful because it shows the small frustrations that happen every day. Where do you put a hot pan down? Where does grease collect? How many times do you cross the kitchen just to get oil, spices, or a lid? Those details should shape the design before anyone spends money on finishes.”

Stevenson says homeowners should treat their kitchen like a working space before renovating it. That means paying attention to repeated problems, not just visual inspiration.

He recommends tracking:

Where mess builds up fastest. Grease, crumbs, splashes, and water marks usually show which areas need better protection or easier-clean finishes.



How often you move between the sink, stove, bin and fridge. If cooking means constantly crossing the kitchen, the layout may need better zoning.



Which items are used every day. Daily-use pans, oils, spices, utensils and appliances should be easy to reach without overcrowding the worktop.



Where the stove area feels awkward. The cooking zone handles heat, steam, splatter and constant wiping, so it should be designed for real use.



What stays on the counter because it has nowhere else to go. Counter clutter often points to missing storage, badly placed cabinets or too many rarely used gadgets.

Whether hidden appliances are practical. Appliance garages and pocket doors can look clean, but they still need ventilation, safe access to plugs and enough space for cleaning.

Stevenson says the stove area is one of the most overlooked parts of a renovation because homeowners often focus first on the most visible design choices.

“The cooking zone is where the kitchen earns its keep,” he says. “It is also where a lot of expensive surfaces get damaged, stained, or marked because people did not think about how they cook day to day. A beautiful kitchen should still be a place where you feel comfortable making dinner, not a room you are afraid to use.”