Above, from left, Chris Lim, Travis Saxton and Erik Carlson



With The Real Brokerage’s acquisition of REMAX now officially approved by the shareholders of both companies, REMAX’s President and Chief Growth Officer Chris Lim departed the company after less than two years, with Real COO Jenna Rozenblat named president of the (not yet finalized) combined company.

RISMedia was able to independently confirm Lim’s intention to depart the company after the acquisition’s approval. REMAX Executive Vice President of Strategy Travis Saxton’s departure was also cited in multiple media reports, but has not been directly confirmed by RISMedia, while Rozenblat’s promotion was cited by multiple posts from Real agents and leaders on social media.

Rozenblat responded to one post celebrating her promotion to say she is “so excited for the future.”

REMAX did not respond to requests for comment at press time.

Lim joined REMAX back in February 2025, signing on as the company’s executive vice president and chief growth officer after leaving his position as president of Christie’s International Real Estate. He was promoted to president in February 2026.

Rozenblat has led the integration efforts between the two companies, having joined Real in early 2023. She previously headed up real estate operations for Orchard, a startup that focused on bridging the gap between selling and buying.

Speaking to investors after the acquisition, Rozenblat highlighted Real’s “lean” operations that heavily leverage AI, and affirmed previous estimations of $30 million in cost synergies from the merger.

Saxton joined REMAX and stepped into the executive vice president of Strategy role at the time of Lim’s promotion to president last year, transitioning from his role of executive vice president of Enterprise Solutions at T3 Sixty.

Lim joins his immediate predecessor Amy Lessinger in having a short run as REMAX president, as Lessinger left the role less than one year into her tenure.

Additionally, REMAX CEO Erik Carlson also internally announced his plans to step down and transition to the Real REMAX Board once the acquisition closes, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Real. The Real spokesperson declined to address Rozenblat’s promotion, saying it was “premature” to discuss changes to the company while other closing conditions for the deal have not yet been satisfied.

After the publication of this story, the Real spokesperson told RISMedia the company had disclosed in SEC filings that Rozenblat would be named president of the Real REMAX Group, calling her “an exceptional leader during her tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Real.”

“We look forward to her continued impact should the deal close as expected,” the spokesperson said.

While passing the first hurdle of shareholder approval, Real’s acquisition of REMAX has yet to close as several other measures of approval and other conditions have yet to be completed.

Editor’s note: this story was updated with a response from a Real spokesperson at 2:53 p.m. eastern time.

Editor’s note: this story was updated with additional comments from a Real spokesperson at 3:44 p.m. eastern time.