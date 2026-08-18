RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is kicking off its 10th annual recognition program, spotlighting the dynamic, resilient and forward-thinking professionals shaping the residential real estate industry. From innovative agents and high-producing teams to visionary executives and community champions, RISMedia’s Newsmakers honors individuals for their headline-making achievements in a given year.

Nominations for 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers will open on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

RISMedia has announced key enhancements to the annual Newsmakers program, reflecting the media company’s commitment to recognizing the industry’s most engaged professionals. This year, in order to be considered for the class of 2027 Newsmakers, all nominees must be active, annual RISMedia Premier members. This enhancement ensures that RISMedia’s Newsmakers are of the very highest caliber, benefitting from Premier’s year-round access to premium intelligence, exclusive research, ad-free news and high-level networking opportunities.

How verification works during the Newsmakers nomination process

When nominations open, the system will automatically check the nominee’s Premier membership status using the email address entered on the submission form. Note: The email address used for nominations will need to be the same email address associated with the nominee’s Premier membership.

Existing annual Premier members: Simply enter the exact email address associated with the nominee’s active annual Premier account for instant verification.

Gifting eligibility: If the nominee is not currently an annual Premier subscriber, the person submitting the nomination can easily gift their candidate an annual Premier membership ($249/year) directly on the submission form, immediately unlocking the nominee’s eligibility.

Automatic nominee notification: If the nominator chooses not to gift a membership, the nominee will receive an automated email notifying them of their nomination and providing them with a direct link to become an annual Premier member, thereby unlocking their eligibility for Newsmaker consideration.

Upgrade opportunities: Current monthly RISMedia Premier members will have the opportunity to upgrade to annual membership in order to unlock their Newsmakers eligibility.

What Newsmakers receive with RISMedia Premier

Unlimited ad-free access to premium journalism and exclusive reports on rismedia.com

Access to the most in-depth and objective coverage in residential real estate

Free subscription to RISMedia’s Real Estate print publication

Exclusive access to business-development webinars and Industry Briefings with real estate’s leaders

Complimentary ticket to RISMedia’s annual Rocking in the New Year virtual event

And much more!

Get ready: Nominations open soon

Nominations for the 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers are scheduled to open September 9, with the official submission window running through October.

The RISMedia editorial team will select honorees based on newsworthy accomplishments made during the 2026 calendar year. Selected Newsmakers will be officially announced in January across rismedia.com and featured in the Spring 2027 edition of Real Estate magazine. An elite group of finalists will also be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame at RISMedia’s 2027 Annual Awards Gala taking place during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange. Check out RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase here!

Click here to view the refreshed 2027 Newsmakers categories today!

To learn more about RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers, please visit our FAQs or email editorial@rismedia.com.

Nominations open September 9, 2026!