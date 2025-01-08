RE/MAX, the global real estate giant, announced President Amy Lessinger’s resignation through a Jan. 3 SEC filing. Her last day will be Jan. 17, marking the end of a 28-year career with the company. The filing does not list a reason for her resignation and states the company is currently conducting a search for the next president of RE/MAX LLC.

Her exit comes as RE/MAX grapples with notable profitability headwinds. The company lost $96 million in 2023, and agents have left in droves. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the brand’s U.S. agent count was 51,286, down 7% from 55,131 in the same period a year ago, according to the SEC filing.



Lessinger’s RE/MAX career began in 1996 as an agent. She worked her way up through the ranks, becoming a team leader and broker/owner before selling her brokerage in 2020 to join RE/MAX World Headquarters in Denver as vice president of regional development.



When the company announced her promotion to President in February 2024, Lessinger at the time said, “Having been in the business for a very long time as an agent, a team leader, a broker/owner, I do see things from an entrepreneurial standpoint, from (the agent’s) standpoint. I have used that experience to help drive the initiatives forward, to help provide our network with what they need to excel. Our foremost priority is to stabilize agent count and grow agent count in the U.S.”

Lessinger’s departure is the latest in the company’s senior leadership reshuffle. Lessinger had stepped into the role previously held by CEO Nick Bailey, while outsider Erik Carlson was brought in as CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, the parent company. Now, Carlson will wear both hats, taking on Lessinger’s duties until a replacement is found.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

