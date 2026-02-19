Above, Chris Lim

REMAX® has announced the promotion of Chris Lim to president of the firm, adding to his existing role of Chief Growth Officer. Additionally, the company hired Pierre Montagna as vice president of Global Sales and Lisa Sennstrom as director of Global Sales, two key leaders in the franchise sales organization and moves REMAX says “reinforce the company’s commitment to accelerated global expansion, strong affiliate support and bold innovation.”

Lim, who joined REMAX as chief growth officer in February 2025, now oversees all aspects of the REMAX global network, driving international growth, elevating services for broker/owners and agents and shaping the long-term strategic vision of the brand, the company notes. He will continue reporting directly to REMAX CEO Erik Carlson.

“Chris is a proven growth leader with a deep understanding of what drives success for agents, franchisees and brands,” said Carlson. “Since joining REMAX, he has brought clarity, energy and momentum to our growth strategy. Elevating Chris to President and chief growth officer reflects both his contributions and our confidence in his vision for the future of REMAX.”

In his tenure with REMAX, the company says Lim has helped drive historic achievements including:

– Reaching an all-time high in global agent count

– Introducing new economic model options for Broker/Owners

– Supporting network expansion into six additional countries and welcoming standout conversions including REMAX Hawaii, and REMAX Your Community Realty and REMAX Connect Realty in Canada

“I’m excited to take on this role and continue building on the momentum we’ve created,” said Lim. “REMAX has an iconic brand, an unmatched global network and a tremendous opportunity to lead the industry forward. I’m honored to work alongside REMAX affiliates worldwide to drive growth, innovation and long-term value.”

Prior to joining REMAX, Lim served as president of Christie’s International Real Estate, president and head of growth for @properties, brand president at Realogy Holdings, and founder and CEO of Climb Real Estate, which was acquired by a Realogy subsidiary (later Anywhere) in 2016.

REMAX has more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories; Lim’s promotion underscores the company’s commitment to investing in leadership that supports its affiliates worldwide, strengthens its competitive position and drives its long-term growth strategy, a release stated.

Two strategic franchise sales leaders add to firepower

To support the acceleration of its franchise development plans, REMAX says the two new leaders on its Global Sales team bring complementary strengths to the firm in global brand scaling expertise and deep real estate experience.

Joining as vice president of Global Sales and with experience scaling brands across cultures, fluency in five languages, and personal roots in real estate–including family members who are longtime agents and his own early career experience in New York City real estate–Montagna adds a unique blend of franchise development and global capabilities to the Global Sales team, REMAX says.

“REMAX agents are known as some of the most trusted professionals in real estate, and the REMAX network is one of the strongest in the industry,” said Montagna, who as Tim Hortons’ Head of U.S. Development drove the brand’s fast expansion. “In franchise sales, everything comes down to trust and the power of the network, which is exactly why I joined REMAX. I’m excited to represent this global leader and help strengthen and grow its footprint around the world.”

Joining as director of Global Sales, Sennstrom brings 16 years of experience in real estate sales, leadership, operations and strategic consulting, including roles with Century 21, ERA Real Estate and most recently as VP of Operations at JPAR Real Estate. She has supported multi-state portfolios, driven successful franchise transactions, and delivered measurable improvements in profitability, operational efficiency and market share, the company says.

“Collaboration is everything in this business,” said Sennstrom. “Great brands are built on relationships rooted in trust and authenticity. REMAX has that foundation, and I’m excited to immerse myself in the culture and help grow the brand’s footprint and the strength of its community.”

REMAX says the promotion of Lim, paired with the arrival of Montagna and Sennstrom, “advances a wave of strategic talent expansions” in the past year, including the hiring of Executive Vice President of Strategy Travis Saxton, President of REMAX Canada Don Kottick, Senior Vice President of Global Service Daniel Dennis, and Chief Digital Information Officer Tom Flanagan.

“It all marks the next phase of a broader growth and modernization strategy across REMAX World Headquarters,” the company stated. “Together, these leaders reinforce a smarter global expansion, a unified vision rooted in stronger network support, and greater alignment across every facet of the organization.”

To learn more visit www.remax.com.