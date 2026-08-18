Forbes Global Properties has announced the appointment of Tracey Atkins to its board of directors. A globally recognized authority in high-end property marketing and strategic communications, Atkins is a founding partner of Private Property Global, the exclusive Australian member of Forbes Global Properties, according to a release. Forbes Global Properties says her appointment reflects the network’s continued commitment to bringing together industry leaders whose expertise strengthens the network’s global vision.

“It has been a privilege to work with Tracey over the years, and I am delighted to welcome her to our board of directors,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties in a statement. “Her international success, perspective and commitment to excellence have helped elevate the presentation of exceptional properties around the world.”

The network shared that before entering the industry, Atkins spent two decades in broadcast journalism, reporting on breaking news and anchoring national and international bulletins across Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States. She later founded Goldeneye Media, establishing offices in Melbourne and Los Angeles. She has also earned international recognition for creating compelling campaigns for some of the world’s most prestigious residences, including the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis estate on Martha’s Vineyard, Manhattan’s de Rothschild Residence and the Australian record-breaking Fairfax family estates, “Elaine” and “Fairwater,” sold by fellow Private Property Global director Ken Jacobs, the release noted.

“Tracey consistently demonstrates thoughtful leadership, a collaborative approach and a strategic understanding of the international real estate landscape. It is a pleasure to welcome her to the Forbes Global Properties Board of Directors,” said Matt Beall, CEO and co-founder of Hawaii Life and board chair of Forbes Global Properties.

The release states Tracey joins Matt Beall, CEO and co-founder of Hawaii Life and board chair of Forbes Global Properties; Andy Nelson, president and owner of Willis Allen and board vice chair of Forbes Global Properties; Nikki Koval, senior vice president and assistant general counsel of Forbes Media LLC and Forbes Global Properties board secretary; and board members Olivier de Chabot-Tramecourt, managing director of Junot; Quentin Epiney, founder of FGP Swiss & Alps; José Ribes Bas, co-owner and co-CEO of Rimontgó; Mark Smith, founding principal and managing partner of Slifer Smith & Frampton; and Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.