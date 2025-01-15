Above, Chris Lim

RE/MAX Holdings has announced industry veteran Chris Lim is joining RE/MAX as executive vice president and chief growth officer on February 3. With over 22 years of experience in real estate sales, franchise development, market expansion and strategic growth, Lim brings a wealth of expertise to the role, RE/MAX notes.



Lim’s extensive career includes serving as the former president of Christie’s International Real Estate, where he played a key role in accelerating the brand’s agent growth and expanding the network globally, the company notes. He also held leadership roles as president of @properties, brand president at Realogy Holdings, and founder and CEO of Climb Real Estate. Throughout his career, the company notes Lim has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to execute franchise strategies that have fueled and increased brand visibility and strengthened network relationships.



“Chris is a visionary leader who brings a unique combination of strategic insight, operational excellence and relationship-building to the table,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. “His unique and expansive experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand the RE/MAX footprint and provide even more support to affiliates. He’s the right person to help us grow and lead the charge into the future.”



As executive vice president and chief growth officer at RE/MAX, Lim will oversee the teams dedicated to supporting franchise growth and strength in U.S. company-owned regions, ensuring franchisees receive customized support that aligns with their needs, and driving the company’s objectives of increasing agent count and expanding market presence, a release noted. Lim’s role is a key part of the company’s ongoing commitment to evolve, adapt and further solidify the brand’s position as a leader in the real estate industry.



“I am thrilled to join the RE/MAX team and help shape the future of this iconic brand,” said Lim. “I’m inspired by Erik’s vision for the Company and the direction RE/MAX is taking. The future of the real estate landscape is about innovation, growth and adaptability, and the best is yet to come for RE/MAX as we lead the way. I look forward to working with our franchisees and agents to drive growth strategies across the network.”



Lim’s recognition in the industry includes being honored as an RISMedia Newsmaker.



Carlson adds, “Bringing Chris on board is an important part of enhancing the services and resources available to RE/MAX affiliates. We are committed to elevating the support our network needs to thrive, both now and in the future, as RE/MAX continues to redefine what it means to be the real estate leader worldwide.”



For more information, visit https://www.remaxholdings.com/.