RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has announced that Travis Saxton has joined the company as executive vice president of strategy. Saxton will report directly to CEO Erik Carlson and serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. In this role, he will guide real estate strategy and technology innovation with a focus on integrating solutions to optimize operations and support affiliate growth.

Saxton brings over two decades of expertise in residential real estate technology, digital marketing and management consulting, as RE/MAX stated in a release, including his most recent position as executive vice president of Enterprise Solutions at T3 Sixty. He has worked closely with real estate brokerages across the U.S. and Canada, including many of the RE/MAX network’s largest and most successful brokerages, helping them refine, innovate, and leverage technology for growth and efficiency, the company stated.

“Travis is a major addition to the team,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. “His technology experience and deep understanding of real estate operations will be invaluable as we continue to execute our vision for the company. Directly or indirectly, his knowledge, insights and forward-thinking mentality will help shape our systems and offerings across all our brands.”

Saxton stated he is committed to ensuring affiliates are equipped with the best tools to grow their businesses, enhance productivity and deliver superior service to clients.

“I’m excited to join RE/MAX Holdings and collaborate with such a talented and passionate group of leaders,” said Saxton. “I’ve had the privilege of working with RE/MAX brokerages and teams over the years, and I have always been impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit of the network and the company’s commitment to innovation. My goal is to help bring even more intelligent, strategic change to the company, ensuring that we leverage the power of technology to maximize business outcomes for everyone in our network.”

Saxton’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Chris Lim as executive vice president and chief growth officer for RE/MAX, which the company noted further strengthens its leadership team.

“Bringing on Travis and Chris is part of our broader strategy to enhance the services and resources available to our network,” Carlson added. “Their collective expertise and vision position us to continue redefining what it means to be a global real estate leader while driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our affiliates and their clients.”

