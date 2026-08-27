REMAX, part of the Real REMAX Group family of brands, announced on Aug. 27 with deep sorrow the passing of REMAX co-founder Gail Liniger. She was 81.

A business visionary and luminary whose leadership built one of real estate’s most recognized and respected brands, REMAX called Liniger “a force of nature whose courage, brilliance and compassion helped shape the real estate industry and the lives of countless professionals around the world.”

Alongside her husband and co-founder Dave Liniger, Gail launched REMAX in 1973, building a brand that now has a presence in over 120 countries and territories with more than 145,000 agents. The Linigers were inducted into RISMedia’s Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Gail was my partner in every sense of the word,” said Dave Liniger. “She was crucial to the success of REMAX, and in many ways was the steady force behind everything we built.”



Dave and Gail Liniger transformed the real estate landscape by pioneering a business model focused on a maximum commission structure, paired with robust support services. Their vision is often credited for elevating professional standards and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurial success across the industry.

“My dear friend, Gail Liniger, was a trailblazer for opening opportunities for women in business and a wonderfully kind spirit,” said RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Gail was widely respected for her abilities and business acumen, as well as her commitment to numerous charities and the communities she lived in. I have had the pleasure of being a friend of Gail’s for more than 45 years. With Dave, her incredibly devoted husband and best friend, we shared many, many wonderful times together traveling the world and enjoying each other’s company. Gail was the best partner Dave and RE/MAX could ever have imagined. She will be extremely missed by all who knew her.”

The REMAX model, introduced in 1973, greatly impacted how real estate brokerages operated, focused on attracting experienced, top-producing agents committed to excellence in sales performance and professional development. Today, that model remains a cornerstone of the brand’s global success and enduring appeal, REMAX said.

Gail’s strength and determination became defining traits after surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 1983. Her recovery was nothing short of extraordinary, and her return to leadership served as a powerful example of perseverance to those around her. In 1991, she stepped into the role of CEO, guiding REMAX through a period of bold international expansion and cultural transformation.

“Gail Liniger was a rare and remarkable leader,” said Abby Lee, chief marketing officer of Real REMAX Group. “She led with grace and grit, and her influence on the REMAX brand and real estate industry is immeasurable. She built a culture of excellence, generosity and perseverance.

“Beyond her professional impact, Gail was known for her warmth and ability to connect with REMAX affiliates around the world. We are forever grateful for her vision and voice but also her friendship. Her support and example have helped shape me, as well as so many other leaders, both personally and professionally.”



Though she stepped back from day-to-day operations in 2018 and retired from the then RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors in 2023, Gail remained a guiding presence in REMAX leadership. Her legacy of collaboration, gratitude and giving continue to shape the brand, REMAX said.

In its release, REMAX extended its deepest condolences to the Liniger family and “all those who were privileged to know and work with Gail.”

“Her influence will endure as a beacon of strength, innovation and humanity,” REMAX said.