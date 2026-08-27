The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) released the 2026 Community Aid and Real Estate (CARE) report, highlighting the monetary and volunteer contributions of NAR members, broker/owners, association and MLS staff. The report found that 64% of Realtors® volunteer in their communities every month, and 84% made charitable donations over the past year.

“Realtors® and their associations serve as pillars of their communities through their time, dollars and dedication,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist and vice president of research. “Charitable giving and volunteering are a defining feature of who Realtors® are, and they consistently make time to invest in the people and places around them.”

Additional findings from the report include:

Members who volunteer monthly typically give eight hours per month

$1,500: Typical amount of charitable donations by members who donated last year

78% of broker-owners volunteer monthly

68% of all broker-owners encourage the agents associated with their firm to volunteer

80% of AEs or MLS staff volunteer monthly

$14,500: Median amount an association donated to nonprofits and charitable causes this past year

63% of AEs or MLS staff report their association has an award that recognizes members who volunteer in the community

Realtors® most frequently volunteered through: Food bank and meal programs Local schools and kids’ sports teams Initiatives supporting veterans and soldiers Youth mentoring and education



NAR says the REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF) is one example of how the the organization showcases its commitment to communities into action. Since its founding in 2001, RRF has provided more than $53 million in financial housing assistance to more than 50,000 families affected by disasters, a release noted. NAR covers 100% of RRF’s administrative expenses, allowing every dollar donated to go directly to disaster victims, NAR noted.

For more information, visit facts.realtor.