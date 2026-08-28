Above, from left, Leo Pareja, James Dwiggins and John Featherston

Compass and Anywhere, Real and REMAX, eXp Realty and NextHome: In a real estate landscape defined by rapid change, these landmark consolidations have become some of the industry’s most talked-about trends.

In May, when virtual-focused brokerage eXp announced it is buying NextHome, it brought together another high-growth, tech-focused company and a more traditional franchisor, as the industry rapidly accelerates through an unprecedented period of consolidation.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., eXp Realty and NextHome CEO Leo Pareja and NextHome President James Dwiggins will discuss eXp’s acquisition of NexHome and share their perspectives on what this landmark move signals for the future of brokerage growth, agent value and the evolving competitive landscape.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled, “Consolidation Up Close: eXp Realty and NextHome CEOs Discuss the Benefits and Challenges of Acquisition,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 2:15-2:35 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston will moderate this important conversation.

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!