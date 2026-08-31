Around 16 months after it was filed, Compass announced today that it has reached an agreement to resolve its antitrust lawsuit against Washington-based Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS), ending what had been a high-stakes and sharply contested dispute that cut to the heart of the larger private listing debate.

In a statement, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, who has waged a broader campaign to shift MLS policy and listing practices, said Compass “secur(ed) vital protections for both homesellers and their real estate brokers.”

But he also made it clear that that campaign is not over, continuing to rail against what he called “textbook” antitrust violations in the MLS industry.

“Compass proudly invested millions in the case against NWMLS for our real estate professionals and clients, and it was worth it,” said Reffkin. “MLSs exist to distribute listings, when the homeseller wants to use it, not to let brokerage competitors collectively dictate how other brokers compete in marketing services or how homesellers market their homes.”

According to Compass, NWMLS has agreed to change rules, adding a “First Look” status that allows Compass’s “Coming Soon” listings to comply with the MLS’s policies. That includes avoiding public price drops and days on market, with sellers allowed to accept offers or hold showings during the “First Look” period.

“We brought this lawsuit on a fundamental principle: homeowners deserve the absolute right to control how their properties are marketed, and real estate brokers should never face fines from NWMLS simply for following their client’s lawful instructions,” Reffkin added.

An NWMLS spokesperson declined to comment on specific “financial terms, penalties, or legal fees associated with the settlement agreement.” The spokesperson clarified that NWMLS rules still ban “off-MLS Shadow Markets” and “closed pocket networks,” explicitly including Compass Private Exclusives.

In a separate statement shared by NWMLS that did not mention the lawsuit or a settlement, NWMLS CEO Justin Haag said in a statement the updated policies and “First Look” option is part of “seller flexibility within an open, transparent marketplace.”

“(O)ur rules are constantly evolving to meet changing consumer expectations,” he said. “We are giving sellers the flexibility they desire when preparing a home for market, while steadfastly protecting buyers from private networks.”

The lawsuit was filed back in April of 2025, after months of back-and-forth between the mega-brokerage and the MLS, which is independent from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) and enforces its own rules on listings marketed privately, or off-MLS. NWMLS briefly cut Compass off from its IDX feed for allegedly violating those rules, with Compass claiming that it had sought to work with the MLS to ensure its practice complied with relevant policies.

But the dispute heated up quickly after the lawsuit was filed, with Reffkin taking shots at NWMLS CEO Justin Haag in an earnings call and promising to implement Compass marketing strategies in defiance of NWMLS’s rules. For its part, NWMLS accused Compass of seeking to “free ride,” eventually counter-sueing the brokerage for allegedly misleading consumers through its practices.

NWMLS could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to Compass, NWMLS has also agreed to make other changes to policies, including removing watermarks from listing photos, and to “display the name and contact information of our real estate professionals.”

NWMLS is prohibited from taking any action against Compass or its real estate professionals under the guise of “enforcing state law,” according to Compass. Asked to clarify this aspect of the settlement, the NWMLS spokesperson told RISMedia this “simply reflects the standard operational reality that Northwest MLS is responsible for enforcing its own member rules and policies, while state regulatory bodies enforce Washington State law.”

NWMLS and and Compass had sparred over a newly-passed Washington state law that restricted private listings, with NWMLS claiming Compass’s Private Exclusives violate the new statute and Compass saying it believed they were allowed.

According to Compass, the “First Look” status will be available on Sept. 4, while the new policies on listing photos will take effect Oct. 15.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to RISMedia for updates.

Editor’s note: this story was updated at 5:34 p.m. eastern time with comments and responses from NWMLS.