In just one week, nominations will officially open for RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers.

Now in its 10th year, RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers spotlights the dynamic, resilient and forward-thinking professionals shaping the residential real estate industry. From innovative agents and high-producing teams to visionary executives and community champions, RISMedia’s Newsmakers honors individuals for their headline-making achievements in a given year.

RISMedia has introduced key updates to elevate the program and deliver even greater value to honorees. Here is everything you need to know in advance of nominating Newsmaker candidates this year.

RISMedia Premier requirement and benefits

Beginning with the 2027 class, all RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers will be required to hold an active annual RISMedia Premier membership.

This enhancement reflects the media company’s commitment to recognizing the industry’s most engaged professionals while ensuring every Newsmaker receives year-round access to the insights, research, high-quality journalism and executive networking that foster continued success ($249 annual value).

How the nomination process will work

When nominations open on September 9, the system will automatically check the nominee’s Premier membership status using the email address entered on the submission form. Note: The email address used for nominations will need to be the same email address associated with the nominee’s Premier membership.

Existing annual Premier members: Simply enter the exact email address associated with the nominee’s active annual Premier account for instant verification.

Gifting eligibility: If the nominee is not currently an annual Premier subscriber, the person submitting the nomination can easily gift their candidate an annual Premier membership ($249/year) directly on the submission form, immediately unlocking the nominee’s eligibility.

Automatic nominee notification: If the nominator chooses not to gift a membership, the nominee will receive an automated email notifying them of their nomination and providing them with a direct link to become an annual Premier member, thereby unlocking their eligibility for Newsmaker consideration.

Upgrade opportunities: Current monthly RISMedia Premier members will have the opportunity to upgrade to annual membership in order to unlock their Newsmakers eligibility.

Refreshed 2027 Newsmakers categories

To better reflect how modern professionals drive success across the housing ecosystem, 2027 Newsmakers can be nominated in one of six unique categories tailored to today’s industry drivers.

The Producers

Honoring individual agents who have reached extraordinary heights in production, client service and local market dominance through sheer grit and business acumen.

The Collaborators

Honoring high-performance agent teams who leverage unique systems, collaborative cultures and innovative strategies to better serve consumers and achieve new levels of business success.

The Pioneers

Honoring the forward-thinkers who are building, deploying and moving the industry forward with cutting-edge technology advancements and AI innovations.

The Storytellers

Honoring the creative minds redefining how the real estate industry and its professionals are packaged and perceived, from marketing pros to social media influencers to branding geniuses.

The Crusaders

Honoring the champions of a better way, those dedicated to serving their local communities, supporting charitable causes and making a difference that transcends business.

The Legends

Honoring the larger-than-life role models and veteran executives who have spent decades dedicating their lives to the betterment of their companies, their peers and the housing market at large.

The Newsmakers Hall of Fame

In addition to the six core categories, an elite group of industry icons will be inducted into RISMedia’s prestigious Newsmakers Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame inductees represent individuals whose lifetime contributions to the real estate industry and the cause of homeownership have gone above and beyond. Inductees will be honored in person during RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, held during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange each fall.

Click here to view the 2027 Newsmakers categories.

Countdown to September 9

The RISMedia editorial team will evaluate candidates based on newsworthy accomplishments made during the 2026 calendar year. Our 10th Annual Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced on RISMedia.com in early 2027 and featured in Real Estate magazine. Check out RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase here.

To learn more about RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers, please visit our FAQs or email editorial@rismedia.com.

Nominations open September 9, 2026.