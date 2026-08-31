Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW) has announced a collaboration with Rejig.AI to provide KW-affiliated agents with an AI-powered marketing assistant designed to help them save time, stay visible and market their businesses.

The collaboration advances KW’s open technology strategy announced in February, as noted in a release, when the company unveiled an expanded, integration-ready vision for Command®, its smart CRM-plus platform.

“We’re focused on giving KW entrepreneurs every advantage to maximize their opportunities, and Rejig.AI delivers that by helping agents create relevant, hyperlocal marketing at scale while giving them back valuable time,” said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer at KW. “We’re excited to collaborate with Rejig.AI to help agents move faster, market smarter, and compete at the highest level.”

Through the collaboration, Keller Williams noted that KW-affiliated agents can use Rejig.AI to create hyperlocal, agent-branded posts, videos, and market reports and automatically generate marketing content when a listing hits the MLS. Agents remain in control by reviewing and approving content before it is scheduled or published.

“Real estate agents know they need to consistently market themselves and their listings, but creating that content takes time,” said Matthew Maier, co-founder of Rejig.AI. “Our collaboration with KW brings AI-powered marketing directly to its entrepreneurs, doing more of the heavy lifting behind the scenes while keeping agents in control of their brand and what they publish.”

With Rejig.AI, Keller Williams stated its affiliated agents can:

Market listings automatically: Generate posts, reels, print flyers and AI-narrated video walkthroughs throughout the listing lifecycle, including coming soon, just listed, open house, under contract and just sold.

Create hyperlocal content: Monitor local news, events, trend and community information, then turn it into personalized, agent-branded content.

Build local market authority: Generate branded market reports using housing data at the county, city, and neighborhood levels.

Plan content automatically: Use Rejig.AI’s 7-Day Planner to recommend and organize content based on each agent’s activity and publishing history.

Manage social media in one place: Review, schedule and publish content across major social media platforms.

“One in five prospective buyers and current homeowners now use AI for homebuying research,” said Poorab Shah, co-founder of Rejig.AI. “Social content isn’t just about reach anymore. It’s part of the digital footprint buyers discover, and AI tools can surface it. Rejig.AI helps agents build that footprint consistently with relevant, local content.”

For more information, visit https://kwri.kw.com/.