Zillow has reported more than 1.78 million on-time rent payments to credit bureaus at no cost to participating renters since the launch of rent reporting in 2024. More than 78,000 renters had on-time rent payments reported in July, the highest monthly total since launching.

According to a release, more than one-third of renters planning a near-term move say they plan to buy their next home, but the credit barrier too often stands in the way. Zillow notes its rent reporting programs allow renters to build credit history with payments they’re already making. Those who pay their rent on Zillow can choose to have those on-time payments reported to major credit bureaus for free.

“Affordability is the headline in housing right now, and access to financing is a very important part of the story,” said Michael Sherman, general manager and senior vice president of Zillow Rentals®. “Credit history is a barrier standing in the way of too many potential buyers. Rent reporting is a direct way to address that.”

A report by VantageScore found that nearly four million homebuying age renters could become eligible for a mortgage—reaching a VantageScore 4.0 of 620 or higher—when on-time rent payments are reflected in their credit history.

In November 2025, Zillow notes it expanded its rent reporting program to all renters via its CreditClimb tool, powered by Esusu. This additional offering allows renters to have their on-time rent payments reported to credit bureaus. Renters who consistently report their payments in Esusu-powered programs like CreditClimb have seen an average credit score increase of 53 points, the release stated.

“Every on-time rent payment is evidence of the financial responsibility lenders want to see. We are giving renters ways to get credit for what they are already doing every month,” Sherman said. “These programs are part of how Zillow supports people wherever they are, from finding a rental, to building credit, to eventually connecting them with a great agent or loan officer when they are ready to buy.”

Zillow notes its tools help consumers understand what they can afford and find available assistance. For example, BuyAbility℠ gives buyers a personalized estimate of what they can afford based on their finances and current mortgage rates. Zillow for-sale listings also include down payment assistance programs buyers may qualify for in their area, helping address another common barrier to homeownership, the release notes.

For more information, visit www.zillow.com.