The legal battle between Northwest MLS (NWMLS) and Compass escalated this past week as NWMLS filed counterclaims in federal court, accusing the nation’s largest residential brokerage of violating Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, fraudulent misrepresentation and tortious interference—charges Compass swiftly dismissed as retaliation by a “monopolist” protecting its own turf.

The counterclaims, filed April 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, center on Compass’s Three-Phased Marketing Strategy (3PM)—a program the brokerage launched in Washington in March 2025 that allows sellers to privately market homes to Compass agents and buyers before going public on the MLS. NWMLS claims that the program creates a “two-tiered system that limits access to people and brokers who are not part of the self-selected private, exclusionary network.”

In the filing, NWMLS asserts that Compass deliberately withholds what the brokerage internally calls “negative insights”—accumulated days on market or price drop history—so that buyers accessing a listing publicly for the first time have no way of knowing the home had already failed to sell privately.

NWMLS alleges Compass coached brokers to conceal this information, promising listing brokers participating in 3PM that they could list properties “without accumulating days on market and price drop history.”

“This case is about more than just MLS rules; it’s about putting people over corporations,” NWMLS CEO Justin Haag said in a press release. “We are standing up for the principle that every family has the right to see every home for sale, because housing data belongs in the sunlight, not in a private vault. It is time to make the housing market more equitable for everyone instead of simply making real estate CEOs richer.”

The MLS’s counterclaims also point to a significant legislative development to validate its position: The Washington bill, known as the Private Marketing Law, signed by the governor March 17, takes effect June 11 and requires brokers to market residential properties simultaneously to the general public and all other brokers rather than to select groups.

The law states that a broker “may not market the sale or lease of residential real estate to a limited or exclusive group of prospective buyers or brokers, or any combination thereof, unless the real estate is concurrently marketed to the general public and all other brokers.”

Through this Washington law, private marketing that isn’t simultaneously paired with public marketing and marketing to all brokers is prohibited.

According to the court filing, “Compass knows that when the Private Marketing Law takes effect on June 11,” Compass’s 3PM “and related practices will violate state law.”

In a statement, a Compass spokesperson called the counterclaim an act of retaliation by a competitor-controlled organization protecting its own market power.

“Instead of focusing on solutions that benefit consumers and promote competition, NWMLS is retaliating against us for exposing its illegal scheme to deprive homeowners of their rights and block competition,” the spokesperson said. “It wants to maintain tight control over the Seattle-area real estate market and protect its power and money.”

The brokerage giant framed the broader fight as a consumer choice issue.

“Across the country, we are seeing a clear trend that consumers want more choice, transparency and flexibility, and are pushing back on industry-imposed mandates,” the spokesperson said. “We stand with consumers, real estate professionals, homeowners, homebuyers, and competition. We are confident NWMLS will fail to deter consumers and courts from its illegal acts.”

When asked to address the Washington law that will affect Compass’s private listings come June, the spokesperson did not immediately respond.

In a prior statement, Compass argued that office exclusives have been used by tens of thousands of homeowners annually across 49 states for over 50 years, and that the vast majority of its listings are ultimately marketed publicly and sold through the MLS.

Compass first filed its suit against NWMLS in April 2025, claiming that the brokerage-owned trade group has the most restrictive homeowner marketing rules in the country.