In a real estate industry being reshaped by consolidation, franchise expansion, technology investment and changing capital models, brokerage owners are being forced to make big decisions about the future of their companies.

The pressure is real. Margins are tighter. Agents expect more. Consumers are more informed and more demanding. Technology is changing how firms compete, communicate and deliver value. Across the industry, companies are searching for scale, resources and relevance in a market that looks very different than it did even a few years ago.

For some, that path may mean selling to or franchising with a larger organization or adopting a more centralized model. But for many brokerage owners, the question is different: How do I grow without giving up what I have built? How do I offer agents and clients more while maintaining control of my company’s direction, culture and reputation? How can I gain access to resources and tools to remain a leader in my market?

That is where Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, known across the industry as LeadingRE, sees a powerful opening.

The future of real estate is not only about consolidation. It is also about choice. And for firms that want to control their destiny while connecting with respected professionals around the world, LeadingRE offers a compelling next step.

“Our local market leaders are not defined by what they lack,” says Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “They are defined by what they uniquely possess: local leadership, strong relationships, entrepreneurial agility and authentic brands that are deeply connected to the communities they serve.”

LeadingRE brings those firms together through a global network and an ecosystem that includes not only Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International® and RELO Direct®, but also its UK-based network Mayfair International (see page 44) and its Canadian-based Aventure Realty Network. Together, these brands create a platform for growth that is built around connection, quality and local authority.

The message to brokerage owners is clear: You do not have to choose between keeping your identity and gaining access to the world. You can do both.

A different kind of scale

Scale matters in today’s market. Brokerage owners need technology, marketing, referrals, training, business intelligence, recruiting support and peer insight. They need access to new ideas and new opportunities. They need to show agents that their company is modern, connected and positioned for the future.

But not all scale is the same.

In many models, scale comes with sameness. Brands grow by standardizing operations, centralizing decision-making and asking local firms to fit into a broader template. That can create resources, but it can also dilute what made a company strong in the first place: its culture, its local reputation, its leadership style and its relationship with the community.

LeadingRE’s model is built around a different premise. The best firms should not have to surrender their local identity to gain global capability. They should be able to preserve what makes them distinctive while gaining access to the relationships, tools and specialized services that help them compete.

“Scale matters, but the question is what kind of scale,” Boomsma says. “For us, scale is not about sameness. It is about connection, quality and shared strength among companies that are leaders in their own markets.”

For brokerage owners evaluating their next chapter, that distinction is essential. LeadingRE is not asking them to become something else. It is empowering them to become a stronger version of what they already are.

Control, connection and choice

Many brokerage owners built their companies because they wanted to serve clients their way, build cultures that reflected their values and make decisions close to the market. They know their agents, their neighborhoods, their competitors and their clients. Their names carry meaning because their reputations have been earned over time.

That kind of local authority remains one of the most valuable assets in real estate.

Consumers may begin their search online, but they still need an advisor who understands the nuances of a street, a school district, a lifestyle corridor or a pricing trend. Agents may want technology and national-level resources, but they also want leaders who know them and can make decisions with speed and context. Corporate partners may need consistency, but they also need local professionals who can deliver with care and accountability.

“Consumers may search globally, but they still choose locally,” says Kate Reisinger, chief operating officer of LeadingRE. “The firms that lead in their communities do so because they have earned trust over time. That hard-earned reputation is one of the most valuable assets in real estate.”

LeadingRE is designed for owners who see their reputation as something to protect and strengthen. Membership creates access to global relationships, referral opportunities, learning, events, marketing resources and peer collaboration, while allowing firms to maintain their ownership, culture and brand.

For companies that may not like the direction their current path is taking them, that matters. There are choices. There are ways to expand opportunity without giving up the ability to make decisions for the firm, the agents and the market.

In that sense, LeadingRE is more than a network. It is a place for brokerage owners who want to shape their own future while surrounding themselves with others who are doing the same.

The power of curated connections

Real estate has always been a relationship business. Who you know matters, not as a matter of exclusivity, but as a matter of trust. The right introduction can change a client experience. The right peer conversation can help an owner solve a business challenge. The right partner can open a new market, referral stream or strategic opportunity.

LeadingRE’s value is not only that it connects firms. It is that it curates those connections.

Through conferences, forums, targeted introductions, member communities, referral programs and specialized brand platforms, LeadingRE creates what might be called curated collisions: intentional opportunities for the right people to meet, exchange ideas and do business. Owners connect with owners. Relocation leaders connect with mobility experts. Luxury specialists connect with global marketing resources. International professionals connect across borders. Partners connect with firms that have reputations for performance and quality.

Everything in the ecosystem is built around connection.

A member firm may use LeadingRE to place a client with an advisor across the country and around the world. It may use Luxury Portfolio International® to position a high-end property for a global audience. It may connect with RELO Direct® around corporate mobility and the human complexity of relocation.

Each connection has a business purpose. But the larger value is the circle itself: a vetted community of market leaders who understand the importance of reputation, responsiveness and shared standards.

Global reach for a mobile consumer

The local nature of real estate does not mean clients are staying local. Today’s consumers relocate for work, education, lifestyle and family. They purchase second homes. They invest across borders. They move between markets and expect a seamless experience wherever their needs take them.

For brokerage owners, this creates a strategic opportunity. A firm that can serve clients beyond its own market becomes more valuable to consumers, agents and partners. A local advisor can remain central to the relationship even when the client’s needs extend across the country or around the world.

“Real estate relationships do not stop at a city line or a national border,” says Chris Dietz, president of global operations for LeadingRE. “Our role is to help exceptional local firms connect with one another so their clients can be served with confidence wherever their real estate needs take them.”

Together, LeadingRE members participate in a world of real estate opportunity without losing the local credibility they have worked hard to build.

“Clients want access, but they also want confidence,” Dietz says. “A global network is only as strong as the quality of the local professionals within it.”

Specialized brands, broader opportunity

The LeadingRE ecosystem gives brokerage owners access to specialized strengths that can support growth across multiple business lines.

Luxury Portfolio International® brings global exposure, brand storytelling, digital marketing and luxury consumer insight to firms serving the high-end market. Luxury is never just a price point; it is a standard of presentation, expertise, discretion and service. It also requires deep local intelligence, because the definition of luxury changes dramatically from one market to another.

“Luxury clients expect exceptional presentation and global exposure, but they also expect precise local intelligence,” Reisinger says. “Luxury Portfolio brings those strengths together for firms that are already leaders in their markets.”

For brokerage owners, that means the ability to compete for luxury business with a platform that enhances, rather than overshadows, the firm’s local authority.

That same model of specialized support extends across other areas of the business.

LeadingRE Commercial brings together more than 200 member firms with expertise in commercial real estate, providing property exposure, cross-market relationships, focused education and business-building resources that strengthen capabilities and connect clients with experienced specialists.

LeadingRE Solutions Group connects members with resources across data analysis, digital marketing, lead generation, financial services, back-office operations, CRM, recruiting and more. It gives owners access to specialized tools and expertise without having to build every capability in-house.

Destinations by LeadingRE provides members access to a distinctive portfolio of new developments in global markets, creating opportunities to serve buyers seeking lifestyle, resort and investment properties. Members may also tap into Destinations to provide strategic exposure for developments they represent.

Corporate mobility, powered by local insight

RELO Direct® adds another dimension through corporate mobility. Relocation is not just logistics; it is a human experience involving career change, family decisions, financial considerations and the stress of entering an unfamiliar community. Employers need process discipline and accountability. Employees need guidance they can trust.

“Successful relocation depends on more than moving someone from one place to another,” says Bob Portale, president and CEO of RELO Direct®. “It depends on helping people feel informed, supported and confident in a new community.”

Through RELO Direct®, LeadingRE’s quality-focused model extends into the full mobility experience, connecting corporate needs with the local insight of experienced real estate professionals.

“The best relocation experiences combine strong systems with human understanding,” Portale says. “Technology can streamline the process, but the employee still needs someone who understands the market, the move and the personal impact of the decision.”

A home for what comes next

For members, LeadingRE represents a community that helps them grow while remaining true to who they are. For prospective members, it represents a choice at a time when the industry may seem to be offering fewer of them. For partners, it provides access to a network defined not only by reach, but by reputation and performance. And for the buyers and sellers served by its members, LeadingRE means local guidance backed by a global network—confidence that wherever their real estate needs take them, they are in capable, connected hands.

That combination is increasingly important as AI continues to reshape the business. Technology, automation, data platforms, digital marketing and client experience tools are changing how brokerages operate. Owners need modern capabilities, but AI alone is not a strategy. The firms best positioned for the future will embrace it to strengthen relationships, not replace them.

“Technology is essential, but it is not the whole answer,” Boomsma says. “The real opportunity is to use technology to make great advisors even more effective.”

The industry’s next chapter will likely include more consolidation, more capital, more technology and more pressure to scale. But it will also reward firms that know who they are. It will reward companies with locally recognized brands, strong cultures, high standards and leaders who are close enough to their markets to act with clarity and speed.

For brokerage owners who want to maintain control of their destiny, that is an opportunity.

LeadingRE and its associated brands provide a home for those firms: a place where quality is expected, local leadership is valued and market strength is amplified by global connection.

In the end, the future of real estate will not be defined only by who is largest. It will be defined by who creates the most value. For buyers, sellers, agents, employers, relocating families and partners, that value begins with trust and expands through connection.

As Boomsma put it, “The future will not be won by size alone. It will be won by companies that can pair local expertise with global access, human trust with modern tools and authentic relationships with innovation.”

For brokerage owners considering their next step, the message is simple: Keep your identity. Lead your market. Control your destiny. Connect to the world.

For more information, visit www.leadingre.com.