The Fall issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at LeadingRE’s pathways for brokerage growth while allowing firms to chart their own destiny. In addition, we take a look at Iron Valley Real Estate’s unique franchise model, the flexibility provided by Cotality BLX and how seasonality functions within the housing market.

On the Cover

A Community of Leaders Controlling Their Future

How LeadingRE provides a path for brokerage growth

In a real estate industry being reshaped by consolidation, franchise expansion, technology investment and new capital models, brokerage owners are being forced to make big decisions about the future of their companies. For some, that path may mean selling to or franchising with a larger organization or adopting a more centralized model. But for many brokerage owners, the question is different: How do I grow without giving up what I have built? How do I offer agents and clients more while maintaining control of my company’s direction, culture and reputation? How can I gain access to resources and tools to remain a leader in my market? That is where Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, known across the industry as LeadingRE, sees a powerful opening. In this month’s cover story, see why LeadingRE has become a compelling next step for firms that want to control their destiny while connecting with respected professionals around the world.

Highlights

Breaking the Mold on Traditional Franchise Models

Here, take a closer look at how Iron Valley Real Estate blends entrepreneurial independence with the resources, technology and community needed to succeed.

Reimagining the Future of Real Estate Listing Infrastructure

In this exclusive feature, learn how Cotality BLX provides the flexibility needed to build a more stable, efficient marketplace for everyone.

The Turn of the Season: The Past, Present and Future of Housing Market Seasonality

Seasonality remains a constant in the housing market, but the pandemic has led to certain shifts over time.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!