Above, from left: Joe McDonald, chairperson of Weichert’s 26th Annual Charity Outing and Laura Wall, director, Estate and Gift Planning, Northern Jersey, NYC/5 Boroughs/Long Island, for the American Cancer Society.

The Weichert Family of Companies has announced the company has raised $155,000 during its 26th Annual Charity Outing to benefit the American Cancer Society and breast cancer research. Proceeds from the event bring the grand total that Weichert has raised for the cause to $2.462 million since the annual fundraiser began in 2001.

“For 26 years, Weichert friends, family, colleagues and sponsors have been working together to raise funds for the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research,” said charity committee chairperson Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert, Realtors. “We are thankful to the many volunteers, sponsors and individuals who donate their time, effort and funds to make this a successful event each year. It was a great day for golfing, as well as raising money and awareness to support a very important cause.”

According to a release, this year’s Charity Outing, held at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosted more than 200 golfers, 17 paint-and-sip participants and a dozen pickleball players.

“We were thrilled to have more players hit the pickleball court this year,” McDonald said. “It was also nice to see several participants enjoying the Member for a Day package, which provided access to many of Fiddler’s wonderful facilities and services.”

The release noted that the day-long event included a buffet luncheon and three-hour cocktail reception, along with a silent auction and raffle drawings hosted by radio personality Bill Spadea. There was also a presentation of the Jacelyn Botti Emeritus Award to Francesca Kobylarz, a full-time teacher and sales associate with Weichert’s Bayonne sales office.

Kobylarz, a 10-year breast cancer survivor, shared her journey at the gathering, the company said, urging men and women to ask questions and be vigilant about their healthcare.

“Weichert’s Charity Outing supports an extremely important cause. Research plays an important role in breast cancer recovery and helps survivors regain normalcy in their lives,” she said.

The 27th Annual Charity Outing will be held August 12, 2027.

For more information, visit www.weichert.com.