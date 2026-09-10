PropStream has announced an upcoming webinar, “Find Your Next Fix-And-Flip Deal With Dedric and Krystal Polite,” hosted by Dedric and Krystal Polite, self-taught rel estate investors, entrepreneurs and stars of A&E and Hulu’s 50/50 Flip. According to a release, the webinar will walk attendees through the fix-and-flip process, from finding potential opportunities for taking the next steps toward funding and closing.

During the live webinar, PropStream’s bilingual content and demo specialist, Ariana Castro, will join the Polites to showcase PropStream’s Search, Identify, Connect and Transact framework, exploring how investors can build a more informed, data-driven approach to finding and evaluating a potential flip, the company notes.

According to a release, attendees will learn how to:

Search for potential fix and flip opportunities in your market using PropStream’s 165+ filters, curated Lead Lists and flexible search tools.

for potential fix and flip opportunities in your market using PropStream’s 165+ filters, curated Lead Lists and flexible search tools. Identify the most promising opportunities by reviewing motivation signals, property and owner data, and comps, then using PropStream Intelligence (PSI), the Fix & Flip Analyzer, and Rehab Calculator to evaluate the property, rehab costs and potential returns.

the most promising opportunities by reviewing motivation signals, property and owner data, and comps, then using to evaluate the property, rehab costs and potential returns. Connect (using the PropStream Connect add-on) with property owners by uncovering contact information through skip tracing and reaching out with Click-to-Dial, email and discounted direct mail.

(using the PropStream Connect add-on) with property owners by uncovering contact information through skip tracing and reaching out with Click-to-Dial, email and discounted direct mail. Transact by exploring financing options through PropStream’s LoanGeek integration to help bridge the gap between a promising opportunity and a funded deal.

The free live webinar happens on Tuesday, September 15 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST). Register for the webinar here.

For more information visit www.propstream.com.