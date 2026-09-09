PropStream has announced its sponsorship of and attendance at Syndicate9 Mastermind 2026, taking place September 25-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Syndicate9 is an invitation-only event that brings together real estate investors and experienced operators to exchange ideas, solve business challenges and build stronger systems. Led by Brandon Jarvela, owner of Flip2Freedom, the event focuses on practical strategies for improving marketing, deal flow, team operation and business scalability.

The PropStream team will connect with investors at the event and exchange ideas on building a more repeatable acquisition engine. From uncovering potential seller signals and keeping lead lists current to evaluating properties and launching focused marketing campaigns, the team plans to show how PropStream can support more consistent acquisition efforts.

For more information, visit www.propstream.com.