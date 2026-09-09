Above, from left, Keith Smith, Ken Baris, Katy McGrath, Ennis Antoine and John Featherston

Housing affordability in the U.S. remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the real estate industry, with the high cost of homes, mortgage rates remaining elevated and limited inventory in many regions continuing to put homeownership out of reach for many consumers.

What long-term solutions can real estate professionals work toward to help more clients achieve their homeownership goals in this challenging market? This topic will be at the center of an upcoming panel discussion at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.



Click here to register now.

The session, titled, “Affordability: Real Solutions for a Real Problem,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:



Keith Smith, Co-Owner, Yes Realty Partners, A Keller Williams Alliance Partner



Ennis Antoine, Owner and CEO, EA Realty of Georgia, LLC

John Featherston, Founder and CEO, RISMedia, Inc.

Katy McGrath, Vice President, Director of Operations, Elfant Wissahickon REALTORS



Ken Baris, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty



RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!