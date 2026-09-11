The Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) has named Cameron Kinzer Director of Advocacy, in a move the trade association said will expand its capacity to represent the MLS community as legislative, regulatory and policy decisions increasingly shape the future of the housing market.

Kinzer will lead CMLS’s government relations and public policy strategy, according to a release, working closely with CEO Jessica Edgerton, the CMLS Board of Directors and members to identify and respond to issues affecting MLSs. He will monitor policy developments at every level of government, build relationships with lawmakers, regulators and industry partners, and equip the MLS community to engage on shared advocacy priorities.

“CMLS has made a commitment to show up wherever the future of MLS is being discussed, and Cameron gives us the experience and capacity to make that commitment real,” said Edgerton. “The MLS community needs a strong, informed voice in policy conversations at every level. Cameron understands both advocacy and organized real estate, and he knows how to build the relationships that turn expertise into influence. His work will help ensure policymakers understand how MLSs give consumers and professionals reliable market information and support open participation in the housing market.”

Kinzer joins CMLS with a resume of public affairs and advocacy experience and a background in real estate, housing and association leadership, as noted in a release. Most recently, he served as Chief Advocacy & Public Affairs Officer for Boise Regional REALTORS®, where he directed government affairs, political engagement and community partnerships across southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

“MLSs play a critical role in sustaining an accessible, efficient and transparent housing market, and I’m excited to bring that perspective into the conversations where decisions are being made,” said Kinzer. “Effective advocacy starts with relationships and credible information. I look forward to working with CMLS members to ensure their experience and expertise inform policy and strengthen the collective voice of the MLS community.”

CMLS said that Kinzer’s appointment marks the next step in its growing advocacy efforts. Through Champions of MLS, CMLS has invested in research demonstrating the benefits of MLS, engaged proactively with regulators and industry partners, and increased understanding of the role MLSs play in sustaining an accessible, efficient and transparent housing market. The campaign has expanded CMLS’s presence in national policy conversations, supported economic research on the consumer and market benefits of MLSs, and elevated the expertise of the MLS community on issues shaping real estate.

For more information, visit https://councilofmls.org/.