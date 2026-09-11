Forbes Global Properties has announced its expansion into Argentina and Uruguay with the addition of Miranda Bosch, a Buenos Aires-based real estate and art firm. Miranda Bosch will be the exclusive representative of the brand in both countries.

Celebrating nearly two decades, Miranda Bosch serves clients throughout Buenos Aires and in Uruguay, as noted in a release.

“It is an honor to welcome Miranda Bosch to Forbes Global Properties. The firm’s market expertise and thoughtful approach embody the values at the heart of our international network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “We look forward to sharing their perspective and properties with our global audience of buyers and sellers.”

“Real estate is never just about a property, it’s about a way of life. Joining Forbes Global Properties allows us to bring the story of Buenos Aires and Punta del Este to a global audience of discerning buyers, while staying true to the values that built Miranda Bosch: dedicated brokers, deep local knowledge, technology, and a genuine appreciation for craftsmanship, expressed even through our own contemporary art gallery,” said Francisco Bosch, founder of Miranda Bosch.

Forbes Global Properties noted that as a member of its network, Miranda Bosch will benefit from the brand’s engaged audience of more than 167 million, as well as access to its branding and marketing services.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.