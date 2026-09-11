Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has announced that franchise business owner Greg DuPey has been named a 2026 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA).

According to a release, DuPey and his wife, Theresa, purchased an existing Pillar To Post franchise in Morrisville, Pennsylvania in 2012 after he spent decades leading large-scale foodservice operations. What he described as an opportunity to pursue business ownership became an expansion of the business and a long-term commitment to the Pillar To Post franchise community.

The IFA’s Franchisee of the Year awards recognize franchise owners who demonstrate excellence in business, give back to their communities, create opportunities for those around them and support their fellow franchisees. DuPey will be honored at the IFA26 Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., September 14-16. Nominated by their brand, the IFA Franchisee of the Year awards are given to top franchisees from IFA member brands across industries and communities around the country, the release noted.

“Franchisees of the Year demonstrate what franchising is all about—individuals who have committed their lives and careers to the betterment of those around them, building something bigger than themselves,” said Matt Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “Through their leadership, they create jobs and build careers, give back to their communities and support other franchisees, all while exemplifying the entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of franchising. We are proud to recognize Greg with IFA’s highest honor for individual franchisees and celebrate his commitment to making a difference both within his business and beyond.”

The company said DuPey is one of Pillar To Post’s leading franchise owners and a trusted resource for fellow entrepreneurs. He has also been recognized by Pillar To Post as its Franchise Business Owner of the Year for his sales performance and contributions to the franchise system. Beyond his own business, DuPey regularly shares his experience with other franchise owners and serves as a mentor and resource within the Pillar To Post network.

“Greg’s story is a powerful example of what makes franchising so special,” said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “He has built an exceptional business, but what stands out just as much is his willingness to help the people around him. Greg has experienced the highs and lows of business ownership and consistently shares what he’s learned with fellow franchise owners. He truly embodies the spirit of this award, and we couldn’t be more proud to see him recognized by the IFA.”

For more information, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.