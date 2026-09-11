Pamela Jowers

District Director/State Broker

Fathom Realty

Mission Viejo, California

https://pamelajowers.fathomrealty.com

Region served: California

Years in real estate: 15

Number of agents: Just under 600

Favorite part of your job: The people. I enjoy building relationships, earning the trust of clients and helping them make confident decisions. There’s nothing quite like seeing a client’s excitement when they find the right home or a new agent complete their first transaction utilizing the skills gained from the coaching you provided.

Most important thing you learned this past year: The value of adaptability. Markets, industry conditions and client/agent needs can change quickly—and success comes from being able to adjust while staying focused on delivering excellent service. I’ve learned that listening carefully, staying informed and remaining flexible allows me to better serve clients and help them make confident decisions, even in changing situations.

You spent 20-plus years in the retail banking industry before moving into real estate. What lessons from banking have had the biggest impact on your career today?

The biggest lessons I brought from banking are relationship building, financial expertise and customer service. Banking taught me how to earn clients’ trust, explain complex financial matters clearly and stay detail oriented throughout important transactions. Those skills have been invaluable in helping my real estate clients make informed decisions and feel supported throughout the process. From a broker view, the banking industry instilled the value of operational compliance.

What are your best strategies for building trust and lasting relationships with clients while helping them navigate one of the biggest purchases of their lives?

My strategy is simple: listen carefully, communicate consistently and always put the client’s interests first. I focus on being transparent, educating clients so they can make informed decisions and providing support beyond closing. Trust is earned through honesty and follow through, and lasting relationships are built when clients know you’re committed to helping them, not just the sale.

What do you find most rewarding about helping people achieve their dream of homeownership?

The part I enjoy most is seeing the smile on their face when you hand them the keys. Overall, I enjoy building relationships with people and helping them navigate what can be a complex process. The most rewarding part is knowing that my work has made a meaningful difference in someone’s life. Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer, a growing family or someone starting a new chapter, being able to help them reach that goal gives me a strong sense of purpose and accomplishment.

In addition to serving clients, you’re active in your community and the real estate industry. How does that involvement help you provide better service and create value for your clients?

Community and industry involvement helps me stay informed and connected. It gives me firsthand knowledge of the local market and allows me to better support both my agents and clients. In addition to events offered by local real estate associations, the Fathom California team sponsors charitable events twice per year.

What ultimately attracted you to Fathom Realty?

The Fathom Guiding Principles—Love, Service, Integrity, Acceptance, Respect, Support, Charity and Family—and the vision to make Fathom a one-stop place for all real estate services.

For more information, visit https://fathomcareers.com.