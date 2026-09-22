MAVERIX—a growth and business development advisory firm serving residential real estate and PropTech—has announced that longtime real estate technology executive Kyle Hunter is joining the firm as a Strategic Advisor.

As a Strategic Advisor, MAVERIX stated that Hunter will work alongside the company’s leadership and advisory team, bringing his experience and perspective to select clients navigating growth, go-to-market strategy, enterprise relationships and the evolving real estate technology landscape.

“As we continue building MAVERIX, Kyle is the type of person we want to partner with,” said Jeff Kennedy, Founder and CEO of MAVERIX. “He brings tremendous experience, deep industry relationships and a reputation that speaks for itself. I am so grateful that he sees what we’re building and has decided to be a part of the MAVERIX story.”

Hunter brings nearly three decades of experience across real estate technology, operations, sales and strategic partnerships, according to a release. During his tenure in his most recent role at Lone Wolf Technologies, he held several senior leadership positions, including General Manager of Franchise and Industry Principal, working closely with many of the largest real estate brands and brokerage organizations in North America.

“I’ve spent my career helping real estate organizations navigate technology and change, and I’m excited to bring that experience to MAVERIX and its clients,” said Hunter. “I’ve known Jeff for years, believe in what he’s building, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

MAVERIX noted that the addition of Hunter is one step in the company’s plan for continued growth in both its client roster and its team of senior industry advisors.

For more information, visit https://www.maverixadvisory.com/.